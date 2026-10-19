Peter Schmeichel claims Man Utd have made Michael Carrick sack decision – ‘They think’

Peter Schmeichel has revealed whether Manchester United co-owners INEOS have decided to sack Michael Carrick as manager following the draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, as former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg gives his take on the future of the Englishman.

Man Utd failed to win against Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The match between the Whites and the Red Devils ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result means that Man Utd are now as low as 13th in the Premier League table with just seven points from seven games.

Man Utd have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup this season and have won one and lost one of their two Champions League games.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still backing Carrick to turn things around at the club.

However, we understand that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to replace Carrick at Man Utd right now.

Sources have also told us that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is a “confirmed admirer” of Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel, though, believes that INEOS will not sack Carrick now and will give him time.

Schmeichel said on Viaplay, as transcribed by Metro: “If you’re the manager of Manchester United, you’re always under pressure.

“Is he in immediate danger of being sacked? I don’t think so at all.

“I think there is a lot of confidence in Michael Carrick at the leadership of the club, I think they’re very patient and they understand that it’s a rebuilding process that takes time.

“Now, how they’ve gone about the rebuild, you can disagree or you can agree with that, but it’s going to take a long, long time to get Manchester United to where Manchester United wants to be.

“They think he is the future, they will give him that time, they will give him those transfer windows and then we’ll see.

“You go through maybe one or two more windows, then we can talk about him being under pressure other than the normal pressure there is on a manager at Manchester United.”

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Freddie Ljungberg wants Man Utd to follow Arsenal lead

Freddie Ljungberg has also urged Man Utd to be patient with Carrick, noting how his former club Arsenal stood behind manager Mikel Arteta when things were tough, eventually winning the Premier League title and reaching the final of the Champions League last season.

Ljungberg said: “When I saw Manchester United last year, when Carrick came in, there seemed to be a lot of negativity from the fans, from the media.

“Everything was bad.

“Whatever Ruben Amorim did, it was the wrong system, it was the wrong this, it was the wrong that.

“I felt everything wasn’t fair, I didn’t think it was fair.

“I looked at the players and thought, ‘Oh, are they good enough for this?’, and Carrick comes in and he gets a positive spin on things.

“People got in a good mood, the fans were in a good mood, the media starts to change because he’s been a legend at Manchester United.

“So, I think, for me, let’s say maybe at Arsenal when Mikel Arteta came in, there were a few times when people talked about Arteta getting sacked, they lose three games in a row, it’s bad, they’re bottom of the league.

“But Arsenal stayed with him because they made the decision: he’s the future.

“And I think United should do the same.

“If they think Carrick is the future, stick with him.”

The Swede continued: “I understand that Manchester United is a massive club but I feel that’s the way forward.

“Everybody is so quick and slaughtering. I get it, everybody is a fan, everybody wants the best.

“But give him time, believe in him, then it will get some success.”

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