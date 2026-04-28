A big-money signing Manchester United made last summer will now cost INEOS even more thanks to a series of add-ons being triggered, though United will be overjoyed at paying extra.

The four major signings Man Utd made last summer have all paid early dividends. Senne Lammens was the cheapest of the quartet but already looks a class apart between the sticks. In Lammens, Man Utd now have their starting goalkeeper for the next decade and beyond.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha hit the ground running, though in truth, that was to be expected given both were proven in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko was the most expensive of the lot at €85m (€76.5m plus €8.5m in add-ons), and was perhaps the biggest gamble.

And while the Slovenian hasn’t always been a regular starter this term, his goal in the 2-1 victory over Brentford on Monday night brought his tally in the Premier League this season to 10.

That is an adequate return for a striker new to the toughest league in world football, but making his tally all the more impressive is the fact Sesko’s 10 goals have come from just 1,592 minutes of action.

Man Utd are now virtually guaranteed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which is thanks in large part to Michael Carrick.

The interim boss – who we understand is very likely to be named the next permanent managed of Man Utd despite one key concern from Sir Jim Ratcliffe – has produced a record of nine wins, two draws and just two defeats in his spell so far.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany, Carrick working wonders is now resulting in Man Utd having to pay a little bit more for Sesko through add-ons.

Benjamin Sesko transfer fee rises

Taking to X, reporter Philipp Hinze wrote: ‘The transfer package for Man United striker Benjamin Šeško is expected to rise to around €80.5m by the end of the season.

‘In addition to the base fee of €76.5m, there will be about €4m in bonus payments after the first season. For appearances, goals, and possible Champions League qualification.

‘Realistically, the total package over several years could reach around €85m.’

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Hinze also confirmed Man Utd and Sesko’s former club RB Leipzig will play a lucrative pre-season friendly at some point in ‘the next few years’.

The funds generated from that clash will all go towards Leipzig.

Hinze added: ‘Additionally, a friendly between United and Leipzig has been agreed, which must be played within the next few years. Leipzig will receive all the revenue from that match.’

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