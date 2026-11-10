Man Utd told Beckham and Keane can save club after stunning takeover

Former Premier League striker Djibril Cisse feels it would be “amazing” if David Beckham took over Manchester United, with Roy Keane spectacularly touted to come in as the club’s first-team manager.

United are in trouble at the moment. After 10 Premier League games this season, they’re in the relegation places – 18th and only a point above bottom side Crystal Palace.

Results have evidently been very poor, with the draw against Aston Villa at the weekend meaning the club record of eight games without a win in the Premier League has been equalled.

During that game, there were protests against the club’s ownership, with fans once again demanding they sell.

If they were to do so, Cisse feels Beckham would be a great option to take over.

He said via Mr Gamble: “Could David Beckham replace the Glazers and INEOS at Manchester United? Why not? He’s doing a good job at Inter Miami. He has an aura, he has a name, he’s David Beckham, and he carries real weight in world football.

“So yes, why not. It would be another club legend coming back. If it were him and Roy Keane, that would be amazing.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: INEOS task Pochettino with achieving three aims after Carrick sacked

Djibril Cisse sings Roy Keane praises

Cisse worked under Keane at Sunderland, and though the Irishman has spent years away from management, the former striker feels his passion for United would help the side.

He previously said: “Roy Keane has the weight of experience and history. He is a strong personality, and he’s an icon of the club. He wore the armband for so many years during United’s glory days, so bringing him back would be a really good thing.

“I really enjoyed working with him because he didn’t judge me on what he’d heard or what people might say about my character. He trusted me, it worked very well, and I was very disappointed when he left. He’s a coach I loved working with and whom I respect enormously.

“We’re quite similar. We’re honest, we say things straight, and once it’s said, we move on. We’re all in. When I do something, I do it properly. When I say something, I mean it. He’s like that too, and I really, really enjoyed my time with him.”

With that said, though, Cisse doesn’t feel it’s time for the Red Devils to part with Carrick yet.

He said: “Is Michael Carrick the main problem? I’m not sure. He was a great player who knows the game, and as a coach he’s shown he knows what he’s talking about tactically. So is he really the one who should be sacrificed? I’m not sure.

“I’d give him more time, at least until December, to see what happens. Sometimes continuity in the squad and the club is a good thing. The players have a relationship with him and the senior players are with him, as we saw with Lisandro Martinez, which isn’t by chance.

“He has good qualities and is doing good work. I’d be patient with him.”