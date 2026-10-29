‘Grow a pair’ – Keane tells Carrick he’s not ‘good enough’ in damning Man Utd assessment

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has told Michael Carrick he’s still not “good enough” to manage the club, who need to “grow a pair” and start winning.

United haven’t won in all competitions since early September. They’ve shipped seven goals in their last two games – both losses – and sit 16th in the Premier League and way off the pace in the Champions League.

Th club’s current position led to talks over Carrick’s future in charge this week, but he’s been given the nod to remain, taking charge of the Chelsea game on Saturday.

United legend Keane evidently feels it’s the wrong call for the manager to remain, and feels things need to change.

He said on Stick to Football: “When he got the job last year and Carrick went in there, we said from day one we didn’t think he was probably good enough long-term.

“It’s alright managing a few games, all of a sudden then you’ve got to manage the football club, pre-season, expectations, recruitment.

“They were getting results last year and people were saying you’ve got to give him the job because of results.

“All of a sudden, they’re not getting the results. Oh it’s the board, it’s [Jason] Wilcox. It’s somebody else.

“Michael Carrick, his coaching staff, Jonny [Evans], [Jonathan] Woodgate, [Steve] Holland – they’re lucky boys to still be involved at Manchester United.

“They have to grow a pair and start getting results on Saturday. Get a result at Chelsea.”

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Roy Keane not pleased with Michael Carrick

It’s not the first time Keane has had something to say about Carrick at United.

Back in 2014, he called out the then-midfielder for a lack of enthusiasm following a Champions League display against Olympiacos.

Carrick’s wife tweeted criticising Keane before deleting it.

Then, in January of 2026, when the United man returned at Old Trafford as interim manager, Keane had another pop.

He said: “Well, his wife can always come in because she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes.”

He then added: “She’s probably doing the team talk.”