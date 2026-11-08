Man Utd v Aston Villa: Roy Keane gives one-word verdict on Senne Lammens

Roy Keane and Ashley Young have criticised Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens for the two goals that he conceded in the first half against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Man Utd made a disastrous start to their Premier League game against Unai Emery’s side on Sunday evening.

Villa took a 2-0 lead against the Premier League giants after just four minutes.

Alysson put the Villans ahead in the very first minute, before Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage for the visiting team in the fourth minute.

Man Utd goalkeeper Lammens should have saved both goals.

For Villa’s opening goal, the Belgium international let the ball go underneath him.

For the second goal, while Lammens saved Alysson’s slow shot, it landed at the feet of Jackson, who made no mistake in slotting it home.

Former Man Utd stars Roy Keane and Ashley Young were following the match for Sky Sports, and both criticised Lammens, with the former describing the 24-year-old as “poor”.

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Senne Lammens ‘poor’ for Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Young said on Sky Sports Premier League (5:28pm, November 8, 2026) while analysing the first goal for Villa: “For me, on the goal, Diogo Dalot, you have got to defend your goal.

“Slide in. Slide in. He is going in with his opposite foot.

“And then the goalkeeper doesn’t do himself any glory here.

“You know, I think since the World Cup, he made that mistake, and he hasn’t looked the same as last season.”

Keane said about the second goal: “Nightmare start for Utd. Obviously, never got going.

“Villa looked sharp. Again, the set piece, nice layoff, shot on target. The keeper has got to do better.

“And like all top strikers, you look at the reaction.

“He is on the move again, poor from Utd. The goalkeeper – standard save.”

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