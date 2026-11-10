Man Utd: INEOS task Pochettino with achieving three aims after Carrick sacked

Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino to do three things if he’s hired as the replacement for Michael Carrick, who is expected to be sacked on Thursday, according to reports.

Per the BBC, Man Utd chiefs will hold a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday to finalise their decision on whether or not to sack Michael Carrick.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance, and per the multiple reports elsewhere including from The Athletic, sporting director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada will recommend to Ratcliffe and the Glazer family that Carrick be relieved of his duties.

But while the decision to fire Carrick should be made on Wednesday, the BBC reported the axe might not fall until a day later on Thursday.

Explaining why, the report noted club officials wish to inform Carrick of his anticipated dismissal ‘face-to-face’.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann remain in contention for the upcoming vacancy, though over the past 36 hours, Mauricio Pochettino has exploded into the position of favourite.

Man Utd tried to appoint Pochettino on three previous occasions, the first of which came in 2016, though it’s shaping up to be fourth time lucky.

TEAMtalk has been informed the Argentine, 54, will jump at the chance to swap the USA national side for Man Utd.

Pochettino is currently contracted to the USMNT, though there is a release clause in his contract, believed to be worth around $10m / £7.5m.

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What’s more, the cost of sacking Carrick is not as high as some have reported, with a break clause in his deal making it a cheaper affair. United will not have to pay Carrick off for the full remainder of his two-year contract.

And according to a fresh update from Flashscore and their reporter, Dean Jones, Man Utd hope Pochettino will quickly accomplish three objectives if rocking up at Old Trafford.

Pochettino must restore authority, raise standards and establish identity

The report stated: ‘His leadership, personality and Premier League experience are all appealing to the hierarchy.

‘They believe he could restore authority in the dressing room, raise standards and help re-establish a clearer identity at Old Trafford.’

It’s no secret Carrick doesn’t have a handle on the dressing room, as evidenced by Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes speaking out in public and bringing the club into disrepute.

Standards at Man Utd have never been lower, at least in the Premier League era. United have lurched from one playing style to another in the post-Ferguson years, and you’d be hard pressed to nail down what the club’s identity is under Carrick right now, aside from praying for late goals.