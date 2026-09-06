Man Utd reach decision on new Bruno Fernandes contract – ‘It’ll be a good move’

Manchester United have reportedly reached a decision over whether or not to accelerate Bruno Fernandes contract talks, with the Red Devils skipper still keen to pen fresh terms.

The 31-year-old entered the final year of his initial Old Trafford contract in June following a standout campaign, during which he picked up a number of individual accolades, including recently being named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2025/26 season.

Man Utd want to tie him down to a long-term contract in the coming months, amid strong interest in his services from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

As for the player himself, Fernandes is keen on staying at the club but, as our sources have continually stated, on a new long-term deal not a shorter-term fix.

The Portugal international is reported to be United’s joint-top leading earner, alongside Marcus Rashford, with both players earning £300,000-per-week. However, is set for a pay rise by signing an extension at Old Trafford.

Sources at Football Insider claim United plan to initially trigger the one-year extension built into Fernandes’ current contract.

Taking that step will allow the club to protect his value and tie him down until 2028, but they still plan to offer him a bigger contract following his superb form last season.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke said: “They’ll be more than happy to sit down and discuss fresh terms with Fernandes, give him improved terms as well and extend his contract further, just to end any sort of ongoing speculation that he could be lured away from Old Trafford.

“Fernandes is happy at Manchester United and they are obviously very happy with him as he consistently producing the goods for them.

“I think it’ll be a good move by United to tie him down to a new deal just to cement his long-term future at the club.”

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Turkish, Saudi interest in Fernandes refuses to go away

We revealed during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window that Turkish giants Galatasaray were plotting a move for Fernandes and retain interest in the player.

The Red Devils playmaker also rejected an approach from Al-Hilal earlier this summer, despite the significant financial package that was available to him.

And with interest in his services still front and centre, the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler also report that United are confident of securing Fernandes’ future.

Indeed, Romano insists there is ‘no panic’ at Old Trafford over Fernandes’ current contract status, while Wheeler also reports that INEOS have held ‘preliminary discussions’ with the player over a contract extension, and they are ‘adamant’ that they want to keep him beyond next summer.

Interestingly, it is also noted that United intend trying to ‘reach an agreement’ with Fernandes over a new deal before the end of this year.

Fernandes and United are back in action on Sunday when Michael Carrick’s men head to Everton in the Premier League.

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