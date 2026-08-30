‘He loves Man Utd’ – Arsenal warned over elite forward target being pinched by INEOS

Arsenal have been warned that an elite attacking target is hoping to join Manchester United instead ahead of the summer transfer window closing on Tuesday evening.

It’s no secret that the Gunners are looking to add at least one new attacker to their ranks before the deadline, with Mikel Arteta wanting extra cover out wide and stronger competition for Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres through the middle.

The news that Gabriel Jesus is also on his way to Barcelona, as per Fabrizio Romano, only heightens that need for extra strength in depth.

Having failed in their efforts to snap up Julian Alvarez, whose career at Atletico Madrid is now at a real impasse, Arsenal are once again being tipped to move for prolific frontman Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe for a number of seasons, having notched 76 goals in 133 outings for Napoli, while he has 64 in 77 games for his current club Galatasaray.

While Fabrizio Romano has detailed why the Gunners will struggle to sign Osimhen, despite the player believed to be keen on the move, former Man Utd striker Louis Saha claims the player is ‘waiting’ for a switch to Old Trafford instead.

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Saha tipping Man Utd move for Osimhen

Indeed, United are also in the market for another No.9 and Saha has revealed why he thinks a move for Osimhen could actually happen.

“I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan,” Saha told MrGamble. “He loves Man United. I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team.

“He is a very confident player. He is like Erling Haaland. He doesn’t need to see the ball very often to score goals. If he is not getting the chances he needs, he will demand them.

“This is the type of player United need to sign. You look at his experience. He has scored 20 goals every season. He has the character, the belief, he works hard and he is unpredictable.

“He can make assists and he would be a good fit for the Premier League, physically. There is absolutely no doubt about that.

“Osimhen can be another player like Bruno Fernandes. He would quickly come to know the club inside and out. All United have to do is make the connection but that’s why it hasn’t happened yet. Osimhen is still waiting.

“United missed out on signing Harry Kane and that was one of their biggest mistakes in the transfer market but they can correct that mistake by signing Osimhen.

“I think Osimhen is a better fit for United now than Kane because of Benjamin Sesko. Osimhen can teach Sesko about movement and being a striker but they could also play together and combine better than Kane and Sesko could.

“I can see it in how they each like to play. Not in every game but in some games it would make sense, and the rest of the time they could give each other some healthy competition.

“We had four strikers when I played for Manchester United. I didn’t have the same style of play as Ruud van Nistelrooy or Alan Smith or Carlos Tevez, but we managed to find our own separate ways because the manager was good enough to let us compete in a healthy way.

“That’s what United need and Osimhen would give them that and score at least 15 or 20 goals a season and provide goals for others to shine too. That’s the kind of profile of player United need to sign.”