Leeds and Man Utd could be involved in late sales

Fringe players at Leeds United and Manchester United are both the subject of transfer interest from a Serie A team as the summer window nears its conclusion.

So far this summer, Leeds have signed goalkeeper James Trafford, centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, fellow defender Nico Elvedi, backup shot-stopper Michael Zetterer, and winger/attacking midfielder Harry Wilson.

Many Leeds fans would argue Daniel Farke’s side need a new forward, a left-back, a central midfielder, a No 10 and perhaps a backup centre-half, too. But all of that seems increasingly unlikely.

Across the Pennines, Man Utd have spent more than £150million on midfielders Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans, while the Red Devils also snapped up former Leeds ace Karl Darlow when he became a free agent this summer.

Michael Carrick’s team, in particular, are on the lookout for more recruits as they try and cement themselves towards the top of the Premier League again.

On the flip side, both the 49ers and INEOS are mulling over potential exits to free up funds and somewhat ease any financial concerns they may have.

Indeed, for Man Utd, reports suggest Fiorentina are interested in out-of-favour attacker Joshua Zirkzee, as Como try to pinch Moise Keane from La Viola.

Sporting director Fabio Paritici’s close ties with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, and is said to be helping the Serie A side to make progress on a deal.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery reaches decision on selling Ian Maatsen to Man Utd

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Fiorentina are doing ‘everything they can’ to sign the Dutch international and the 25-year-old himself is open to the move.

However, Man Utd reportedly won’t accept a loan deal with an option to buy, with the Italian team prepared to pay a €5m (£4.2m) loan fee with a €30m (£25.6m) purchase option that will become mandatory under certain conditions.

This is something INEOS would allegedly accept. Zirkzee joined Man Utd two years ago for around £36m. A return of nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances, many of which have been off the bench, suggests the Red Devils are well within their rights to move on the former Bologna man.

Wilfried Gnonto pushing Leeds United exit?

Back at Leeds, The Athletic reported that Fiorentina have enquired about Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto’s availability ahead of the transfer window shutting late on 1 September.

However, the Whites would only allow the 22-year-old to leave Elland Road if they added an attacker of their own before then.

The Italian international is said to be one of Fiorentina’s winger targets, as they wait to see if this move has any legs.

The report adds there is a ‘small possibility’ a move could progress but the lateness in the window makes that difficult.

Now, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that this Fiorentina link may be ‘driven’ by Gnonto himself, with Leeds looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mane as a potential replacement.

Gnonto made 29 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring one goal and bagging four assists. However, the Italian started just four Premier League games and with just under two years left on his deal, questions are being asked over if he will leave the club soon.

An intriguing end to the window awaits.

READ MORE: Leeds United news: Whites learn £8.6m fee to sign 104-goal striker with Dane also linked in explosive double deal