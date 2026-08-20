Manchester United could finalise a deal to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton ‘today’, while Fabrizio Romano has shed light on two more signings INEOS plan to make.

Man Utd’s primary goal upon entering the summer transfer window was overhauling their midfield. The plan was always to add three players, with Youri Tielemans (£35m) and Andrey Santos (£50m including add-ons) arriving in the same week in mid-July.

A quiet month followed with regards to who the third man in the engine room would be, though the silence was broken on Wednesday.

Man Utd offered £60m plus £5m in add-ons for Brighton destroyer Baleba. The bid was rejected, though all sources are aligned in stating this is now a deal that will be made.

Man Utd plan to thunder back in with what they hope will be a decisive second bid for the 22-year-old. Personal terms – which were agreed with Baleba when United tried to sign the player last August – remain in place.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed the final fee Brighton and Man Utd agree on could be around £70m.

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And per a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel overnight, Man Utd hope to finalise a club-to-club agreement ‘today’ when holding a new round of talks with the Seagulls.

Man Utd hope to finalise Carlos Baleba transfer today – Fabrizio Romano

Romano stated: “The expectation is to see today, Thursday, for Man Utd returning to the table for negotiations and try close the deal for Carlos Baleba..

“So let’s see if it’s going to happen this week ahead of the Premier League opening matchday, but the deal is absolutely well underway for Baleba to Man Utd.

“There is an expectation they will reach an agreement quite soon. The agreement with the player is fully done and completed with his agents.

“The dream of the player is very clear – Baleba has been pushing and pushing to go to Man Utd.

“One year ago I told you the deal was not possible at that time because Brighton didn’t want to open doors for Baleba to join Man Utd.

“But I told you to keep an eye on 2026 because Man Urd are in love with the player, and they’ve decided to go for him.

“Now, the deal is on the right way and the expectation is to get it done.”

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Romano doubled down on his claims, stating: ‘Manchester United set to return to table of negotiations today with Brighton for Carlos Baleba.

‘Confidence since yesterday to get the deal done for the midfielder.’

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Man Utd want left-back and striker after Baleba

After Baleba, United fully intend to sign a new left-back and if Joshua Zirkzee leaves – which is a very real possibility – a new striker too.

Romano explained: “This is absolutely not over [after Baleba]. This is not over because Manchester United are expected to do more.

“Man Utd are moving on different targets, so I don’t think Man Utd in the market will be closed after Baleba.

“United keep looking at the left-back position, and we have to see what’s going to happen in the striker position if Joshua Zirkzee leaves.

“So for Man Utd it’s still going to be busy.”