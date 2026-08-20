Barcelona insist there are no concerns over Anthony Gordon’s registration and remain confident the England international will be available for the start of their LaLiga campaign, TEAMtalk understands.

The Catalan giants have yet to finalise the registrations of a number of their summer signings, including Gordon and German forward Karim Adeyemi, but there is no panic within the club over either situation.

Barcelona begin their league campaign against Elche this Sunday, before their first home game with Athletic Bilbao next Thursday.

We understand Barcelona remain adamant that all of their major summer arrivals will be registered in time, and Gordon’s camp are equally relaxed about the situation.

Indeed, sources close to Gordon have told us they are not even contemplating emergency alternatives and have complete confidence that the winger will be cleared to play for Barcelona.

The England international’s arrival was one of the headline moves of the summer, and there is no suggestion within his camp that his future at the club is under threat because of the registration process.

Barcelona have also revealed the signing of Rodri this week, with the former Manchester City captain immediately allocated the No.16 shirt, although his formal registration is understood to have been completed by the club.

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Barcelona confident of registering Gordon, Adeyemi soon

Adeyemi also remains unregistered for now along with Joao Cancelo, but Barcelona’s position is unchanged.

The club believe the work needed to satisfy LaLiga’s financial and squad-registration requirements will be completed before the Elche fixture.

For Gordon, that means the expectation remains that he will be available to make his Barcelona debut once the season gets fully underway.

Barcelona agreed a deal worth in excess of £69million for Gordon with Newcastle earlier this summer.

Gordon made his Catalans debut in a friendly against Swiss side FC Basel on Sunday – a 5-2 victory for the LaLiga giants.

He then played for Barcelona at the Camp Nou for the first time in a 2-1 win in a friendly with Egyptian side Al Ahly.

Providing Barcelona have no issues in registering Gordon, as they expect, then he looks set to be involved in the league opener against Elche this weekend.

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