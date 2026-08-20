Gabriel Jesus has followed Gabriel Martinelli in rejecting an exit from Arsenal

A second Arsenal star has rejected an exit from the club after contact was made by a European giant amid a clear plan by boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been ramping up their transfer window of late. The signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle has been followed by an agreement to snare Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

And with some top players coming in, Arsenal are happy to let some men go.

There has been speculation over the exits of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after underwhelming seasons.

But Martinelli has already said no to an exit and Jesus has now followed suit.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Brazilian forward is ‘not currently open’ to joining Napoli after TEAMtalk revealed talks earlier in August.

Jesus is said to be taking his time while ‘waiting to understand’ the best solution for his future.

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Arsenal want Jesus out

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Arsenal are hoping they are able to sell the forward before the summer window closes.

They’ve set a price of £18-20million and have fielded interest from several clubs, Napoli included.

The Italian outfit made contact with Jesus’ representatives to understand the potential conditions of a deal. However, as of now, the Arsenal man doesn’t want to exit.

It’s the same story with Martinelli, after Arteta signalled his desires for the players after leaving both out of the squad for the Community Shield, where two assists for new signing Christos Tzolis appeared to plunge the incumbent left-winger’s future further into doubt.

Galatasaray were the main club pushing for Martinelli not long ago, but his representatives informed Arsenal he had no interest in joining the Turkish club.

There have since been reports about a move to Napoli, who are clearly eager to improve their attack after also making a move for Jesus.