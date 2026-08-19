Manchester United are ‘set to sign’ Carlos Baleba, while Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update on the next two arrivals.

Man Utd completely overhauled their attacking ranks last summer and in the current window, the spotlight shone brightly on the midfield.

Three new signings were on the agenda, with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos banked in mid-July.

And on Wednesday, news broke of Man Utd being on course to complete their midfield rebuild through the arrival of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

The agreement on personal terms that was struck between United and Baleba last year remains valid.

As such, it’s just down to the clubs to seal a deal and Man Utd plan to thunder in with a decisive second bid after an opening offer worth £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) was turned down.

Numerous top sources including Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and our own Graeme Bailey believe Baleba to Man Utd is a deal that will get done, and sooner rather than later.

Indeed, Romano has even gone as far as stating Baleba is now ‘set to sign’ for Man Utd.

But per the transfer guru, United’s transfer business with regards to arrivals won’t end there.

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Man Utd eyeing two more signings after Carlos Baleba

Taking to YouTube, he explained: “This is absolutely not over. This is not over because Manchester United are expected to do more.

“Man Utd are moving on different targets, so I don’t think Man Utd in the market will be closed after Baleba.

“United keep looking at the left-back position, and we have to see what’s going to happen in the striker position if Zirkzee leaves.

“So for Man Utd it’s still going to be busy.”

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall remains the dream target at Old Trafford, though the Magpies, having sold three of their best players already this summer, are adamant they won’t lose another.

As mentioned by Romano, the arrival of a new striker hinges on Zirkzee leaving, though a prior update from the reporter earlier in the day certainly suggested the Dutchman can and will go.

“We should keep an eye on Joshua Zirkzee,” Romano began. “There is some movement around the Manchester United striker.

“There is some interest, again from Italy, but not only. If Manchester United, from now until the end of the window, decide to let Joshua Zirkzee go on loan with a buy clause, eventually there could be movements for the Dutch striker.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there. At the moment it’s about calls from clubs trying to understand the situation but Joshua Zirkzee could be an interesting name to follow from now until the end of the window, depending on the conditions of the deal.

“Obviously, if Zirkzee goes, for Man Utd that would mean one more striker, so one more player up front if Zirkzee goes. We have to see what’s going to happen.

“For Zirkzee, every single window there is movement and then he ends up staying. Let’s see what’s going to be the case in this story in this transfer window for the Dutch striker.”

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