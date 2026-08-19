Wilcox driving Baleba move to Man Utd as expected final fee revealed – Exclusive

Jason Wilcox and Michael Carrick have been central to Manchester United’s decision to make Carlos Baleba their third midfield signing, with the Brighton star also set to become the most expensive of the trio, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sporting director Wilcox has been a long-term admirer of Baleba and was involved in the recruitment process that saw Man Utd make an approach for the midfielder last summer.

We understand United have now stepped up their pursuit with a new £65million bid, which is the basis of ongoing talks with Brighton. Sources believe a deal is likely to be reached at around £70million.

United carried out extensive work on Baleba both on and off the pitch and became convinced that he was an excellent fit for the Manchester United project.

His qualities as a midfielder were only part of the attraction. United were also impressed by his demeanour and personality away from the pitch, with the reports fed back to Wilcox and the wider recruitment team described as glowing.

That only strengthened Wilcox’s belief that Baleba had the mentality required to succeed at Old Trafford.

Brighton’s valuation of around £100million was considered too high at the time, but United never abandoned their interest.

TEAMtalk revealed in June and July that Baleba remained very much part of United’s thinking as they explored a number of alternatives, including the likes of Ederson, Joao Gomes, Sander Berge, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton and Tyler Adams.

United’s options became increasingly wide-ranging once they decided not to get involved in the bidding for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes, while they also opted against paying the £85million being demanded for Mateus Fernandes.

The Ederson move was ultimately abandoned, but the club continued to work through a broad midfield shortlist before landing on the profile they wanted.

READ NEXT: Ederson baffled why move to Man Utd collapsed, with Baleba deal taking its place

Michael Carrick fully aligned with Jason Wilcox

United’s approach to the market has been proactive throughout the summer, with the club moving quickly when opportunities have emerged.

The arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans are examples of deals that developed and were accelerated once United felt the right opportunity was available.

Head coach Carrick has been particularly pleased with the recruitment process since taking charge, initially as interim in January, and TEAMtalk understands he was clear throughout that United needed greater depth in midfield.

That meant the plan was always to bring in three midfielders, rather than simply adding one or two players, and the club’s football hierarchy have been fully aligned with that strategy.

Carrick has also developed an excellent working relationship with Wilcox and the wider football leadership since arriving at the club, with the recruitment process described internally as being closely coordinated from the outset.

That unity has helped United maintain their conviction over Baleba.

The belief at Old Trafford is that Baleba is the ideal complement to Tielemans and Santos, while also providing a different balance alongside Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

United therefore see the Brighton midfielder not simply as another addition, but as the player who can complete the midfield rebuild and provide the physicality, defensive ability and mobility they believe the squad requires.

The club’s position is now clear: after extensive work on Baleba and a recruitment process involving both Carrick and Wilcox, they remain convinced he is the right fit for Manchester United, with talks now centred on a package that could reach around £70million.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd rocked as Arsenal accelerate TWO signings from Old Trafford