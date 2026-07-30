Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Marcus Rashford would leave Manchester United to play with his former Old Trafford teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Rashford is due to return to pre-season training at Man Utd following a break after his involvement with England at the 2026 World Cup.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 8 that Man Utd plan to reintegrate Rashford into the first-team fold.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick is willing to work with the England international winger next season.

However, Man Utd would still like to sell Rashford, who himself is ready to leave Old Trafford for good.

According to transfer guru Romano, though, Rashford has no plans to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window.

Former Man Utd star Ronaldo is the face of Al-Nassr, and there has been speculation that the Saudi Arabian club will try for a reunion with Rashford.

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Marcus Rashford will NOT leave Man Utd for Al-Nassr

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the last 24 hours from social media, many rumours on Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, champions of Saudi, trying to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

“Guys, let me clarify one thing.

“According to my information, and I have been telling you this several times on this channel, but I want to be clear because the news keeps coming.

“So, on Marcus Rashford – Rashford is not leaving Manchester United this summer in case of proposals who are coming from this kind of countries.

“With all respect to these leaks, it’s not me saying that, but Marcus Rashford eventually would only leave Man Utd if a top European club arrives and puts big money on the table for Man Utd because you still need to agree with Man Utd.

“The release clause is no longer valid.

“So, the clause is not there, and now it’s on the clubs to agree with Man Utd, and then also you need to agree with Marcus Rashford.

“But the idea in Marcus Rashford camp is top, top, top clubs in Europe or stay at Man Utd.

“This is the vision, at least for now.

“Should anything change, I will let you know, but this is the message from the player’s side.

“So, there is still a concrete chance to see him staying at Man Utd unless a top, top European club arrives and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, this is the situation, this is the story about Marcus.

“So, at the moment, with Al-Nassr, with all due respect, I am not aware of anything concrete or advanced.”

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