The Mexican talent is being chased by as many as 15 clubs

Liverpool are understood to have made direct contact with the representatives of Mexican teenage attacker Gilberto Mora, who is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

The Club Tijuana talent has become one of the most talked-about young talents in world football following his impressive displays for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup.

At just 17 years and several months old during the tournament, the Chiapas-born player earned plaudits for his composure, technical ability and vision, and has been drawing scouts from across Europe for the last two years.

According to sources, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Benfica currently lead the pack in active interest. Indeed, the three clubs have initiated formal approaches to Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, as they position themselves for a potential move once he turns 18 on October 14 2026.

FIFA regulations prevent any international transfer before that date, meaning Tijuana expect to retain their prized asset until at least the end of the year.

Premier League sides remain heavily involved.

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Liverpool, Arsenal lead Prem race for Mora

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been scouting strongly, with the latter understood to have made direct contact. Manchester United showed early aggressive interest, while Manchester City continue to monitor progress. Chelsea, meanwhile, have maintained regular check-ins with Mora’s representatives as they assess his long-term potential and his interest in becoming another youngster to join their model.

In Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona feature prominently among the admirers.

Multiple sources indicate that Real Madrid hold particular appeal for the player himself, who has spoken of his admiration for the club and a desire to share a pitch with some of the world’s biggest stars. Barcelona have also received positive scouting reports and view him as a future prospect.

Other clubs keeping tabs include Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Napoli and Ajax.

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Tijuana in strong position over Mora valuation

Mora’s market value has risen to around €25mllion, and Tijuana hold a structured release clause designed to protect their interests.

Mora himself has remained grounded, stating after a match that he has heard nothing concrete and is focused solely on performing for Tijuana.

His agent has stressed the importance of a competitive environment that prioritises development over pure prestige.

With his contract running to 2029, any move is likely to be carefully managed, ensuring the teenager’s next step maximises his considerable potential.

There is no doubt that Mora is one of the most wanted youngsters in world football and has plenty of options. However, clubs in Europe hold the advantage over English Premier League sides, as it stands.