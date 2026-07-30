De Zerbi delivers ‘honest’ transfer message to Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall – ‘His position is very clear’

Roberto De Zerbi has sent a strong transfer message to talented Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Bergvall ahead of the new Premier League season, as Nottingham Forest continue to monitor the Swede’s situation in north London.

The 20-year-old has indicated to Spurs that he wants to leave the club this summer in search of more regular game time, with Forest already seeing a bid rejected and Newcastle also registering their interest in the midfielder.

Despite his exit wish, Bergvall was still taken on the club’s tour to New Zealand and Australia and impressed when starting alongside Archie Gray in the heart of De Zerbi’s engine room in the 1-1 draw with Sydney FC on Wednesday – a game Tottenham went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Bergvall’s current stance was sparked by the club spending £185million on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes over the summer, with the Sweden international immediately figuring that his game time would be even more limited than it was last season.

But speaking after Tottenham’s latest pre-season friendly, De Zerbi revealed that he doesn’t want to lose Bergvall but also that he cannot guarantee him a regular starting berth.

Indeed, the Italian said, when asked about Bergvall’s future: “It’s very clear, his idea. He wants space. He wants to play as a double pivot as a position.

“I can’t give, for any player in the world, the place in the first XI guaranteed. I want to be honest with the players. I want to be clear. I don’t want to make the first mistake. In terms of position, I can’t give a guarantee.

“It’s right when he wants to play as a central midfielder. But to play as a central midfielder, [you need to] attack, [play as] the holder and move the ball faster.

“He has to improve. I would like him to stay, but if he doesn’t want, then what can I do? Nothing. He has to speak with Vinai [Venkatesham] or Johan Lange.”

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De Zerbi fearful of Tottenham losing ‘top player’ Bergvall

One thing that does concern De Zerbi is Spurs allowing a player of Bergvall’s clear potential to move on and then thrive at another club.

“I think he’s potentially a top player, but then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay,” he continued.

“Tottenham is already, without me, a top club and we are not to convince anyone to stay. He can find the space if he stays with us.

“The competition within the players will be very strong because we are Tottenham and we have to build a strong squad. Not just 11 players. Especially considering a lot of injuries we suffered in the last two, three seasons.

“Football is going in a clear direction – to compete for the highest places in the table, you have to manage 22, 23, 24 players. I don’t want 24, but 21, 22, of a high level, for sure.

“[He has] never [asked me to leave]. I was speaking with him before the end of last season. During the World Cup twice too. But now we are speaking better, face-to-face, without a competition in this moment.

“His position is very clear for me now. I needed time to understand the characteristics of the players. But I would like him to stay with us.

“He’s very young, a very good player, a good guy. It’s not so easy so fast to find a young player of that level.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Tottenham’s chances of signing Cody Gakpo from Liverpool after the delay to the Savinho deal, while Spurs are reportedly in talks with two clubs over the sale of skipper Cristian Romero.

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