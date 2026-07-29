Tottenham have been tipped as the likeliest club from within the Premier League to sign a Manchester United forward with a £30m bid.

Tottenham went big nice and early this summer, spending a combined £237m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

With a goalkeeper (Martin Dubravka) and two defenders (Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson) also arriving on free transfers, Roberto De Zerbi has gone on record to demand attacking signings next.

The top target for the right wing is Manchester City’s Savinho. Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Spurs were less than 24 hours away from bidding for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi before disaster struck.

On the left wing, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has been linked, though the Reds’ roughly £70m asking price – they’re using Anthony Gordon’s £69m switch to Barcelona as a measuring stick – could prove problematic.

Accordingly, talkSPORT’s chief transfer reporter, Alex Crook, has publicly backed Spurs to move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

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Tottenham can sign Marcus Rashford for £30m

After Barcelona chose not to activate their option to buy and a £40m clause available to all clubs except Liverpool and Manchester City lapsed on July 15, Crook reckons Man Utd will now accept £30m for the winger.

Firstly, Crook touched on links between Rashford and Arsenal when declaring: “I’m just not sure Marcus Rashford is a Mikel Arteta-type player.

“If you look at what he’s done, and why Arsenal have been so successful in his tenure, he weeded out the sort of problematic characters from the dressing room, so I’m not sure that he would necessarily welcome Marcus Rashford with open arms.”

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The talkSPORT man added: “I think if he goes anywhere in London, I’m keeping an eye on Tottenham.

“I could see that deal happening. Roberto De Zerbi believing that he can get the best out of Marcus Rashford.”

Crook concluded: “When you say a cheap deal, I think probably an offer of £30million will be accepted by Manchester United, but you have to factor in he’s on £325,000 a week at Old Trafford, and doesn’t seem too willing to take a pay cut.”

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