Tottenham Hotspur were just 24 hours away from launching a blockbuster bid worth more than £80million for Bournemouth’s El Junior Kroupi before a devastating injury setback brought their pursuit to an abrupt halt, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have informed us that Spurs had received enough encouragement from Kroupi’s representatives to press ahead with a huge offer for the highly-rated forward, who is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking talents in European football.

We understand the north London club were preparing to submit a proposal in excess of £80m and would have been willing to go even higher to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

However, Tottenham‘s plans were dramatically altered when they were informed that Kroupi had suffered a broken foot and would require surgery. The injury is expected to sideline him for thre to four months and could potentially keep him out until Christmas.

Bournemouth sources have always insisted that Kroupi was not available at any price this summer.

The news came at the worst possible time for Spurs, who had been advancing their interest behind the scenes and saw Kroupi as a player capable of becoming a major part of their long-term project.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a huge admirer of Kroupi and rates him exceptionally highly, which only underlined their desire to land the Frenchman.

Despite the setback, TEAMtalk understands Spurs have not abandoned their interest. Indeed, the club have made it clear they remain keen on Kroupi and intend to revisit a possible move next year once he has recovered from injury.

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Tottenham looking at trio of Kroupi alternatives

For now, though, Tottenham are being forced to look elsewhere as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements.

As we has previously revealed, Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and Club Brugge frontman Nicolo Tresoldi are two names high on Tottenham’s shortlist. Both players are attracting significant interest across Europe.

RB Leipzig are pushing strongly to sign Asllani, while Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the striker as a possible alternative should they fail in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

Tresoldi is equally sought-after and Barca like him too. The German-Italian starlet has admirers in both Serie A and the Bundesliga, with Roma and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs monitoring his situation.

However, Tottenham’s recruitment department have already completed substantial work on both players and remain impressed by what they have seen. Sources indicate Spurs continue to track developments closely as they weigh up potential moves.

Meanwhile, another ambitious target remains Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Spain international is set to available this summer should he fail to agree a new contract at Camp Nou and is a player Tottenham would relish the opportunity to pursue.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently advancing towards an agreement for Torres, but sources indicate that Spurs have already held discussions with intermediaries regarding the attacker’s situation and are keeping a close eye on developments.

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