Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal endgame nears as journalist reveals decision imminent amid ‘optimism’

Whether Bruno Guimaraes joins Arsenal from Newcastle United could be decided this week, according to a journalist, who has also revealed the transfer fee that the Gunners will have to pay.

On July 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal have been in contact with Newcastle over a deal for Guimaraes.

Arsenal have long made Guimaraes their number one midfield target in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have accelerated their move for the Brazilian star in recent days and are now keen on getting a deal done as soon as possible.

Sources have told us that Guimaraes has told his representatives that he wants his future to be sorted before he reports for pre-season duty on Friday.

Newcastle, though, continue to insist that they do not want to sell Guimaraes.

However, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 28 that discussions are ongoing over the structure of a potential deal between Arsenal and Newcastle for Guimaraes.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Newcastle are willing to sell Guimaraes to Arsenal for £85million.

According to the reliable talkSPORT journalist, Arsenal are optimistic about a deal for the Brazilian, with a final decision likely to be made this week.

DON’T MISS: Atletico Madrid reach huge decision on Julian Alvarez sale as Arsenal learn of triple ultimatum – Exclusive

Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle to Arsenal decision imminent

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “I think Arsenal have grown in optimism.

“Newcastle still deny a formal bid, but remember with Christos Tzolis, Arsenal got a verbal agreement and then thereafter only placed the formal bid once they had come to an understanding.

“There’s two points.

“One is within Newcastle Eddie Howe is refusing to guarantee that Guimaraes will stay, and if he returns on Friday, which is the expectation at the moment, to pre-season, he’s not going to do what Alexander Isak did and go strike or anything like that.

“Some of it may be down to Newcastle also lining up a replacement, but Arsenal feel anything above £75million will stand a chance.

“Newcastle United sources point towards the number closer to £85m, but with talks ongoing, Arsenal still consider Guimaraes their leading target.

“And I think there’s a fair chance that we get clarity by Friday or shortly after, because both Newcastle United and Arsenal don’t want this to drag on.

“Newcastle, because the last thing Eddie Howe wants is the season to start and we are still talking about Guimares’ future, and from Arsenal’s perspective, if they can’t get the player quickly, they will need to move on to other targets.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal trying to sign electric Mexico forward as 15-club race ignites – Exclusive