Gary Neville has urged Michael Carrick to “stop” playing Leny Yoro at right-back amid concerns that the natural centre-back could be exposed defensively.

The Red Devils responded to a 2-2 draw with Everton by emphatically defeating Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League on Thursday.

However, questions still linger over the team’s performances, especially given they’ve conceded six goals in three league games so far.

With Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez being Carrick’s go-to centre-backs this season, Yoro has had limited opportunities. He came on as a makeshift right-back in the closing stages of the draw with Everton.

Neville believes the decision to bring Yoro on at right-back contributed to United dropping two points against the Toffees.

“Manchester United are conceding two goals a game, you can’t concede two goals a game,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“With the questions asked since the transfer window regarding the defence, United needed to win today and they couldn’t concede goals. Lazy analysis will say they conceded two spectacular goals.

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“The Maitland-Niles goal is a really bad one. Dorgu for some reason chases out and presses, an isolated press. It gets played past Dorgu – it’s a massive mistake, a lack of communication.

“United had to change their back four during the match. Yoro coming on at right-back highlights the problem – he plays so narrow.

“A lot happens before the ball goes in the net. When you’re playing away holding onto a result, you have to push up and don’t do stupid things.

“They could have stopped the goal at source. I was screaming as it happened as they had to be organised, they weren’t organised in the final few minutes.”

‘I don’t think he understands right-back’

Neville has now sent a clear message to his former teammate Carrick, saying Man Utd have “got to stop” using Yoro at right-back.

“[On Manchester United’s use of Lenny Yoro at right-back] I don’t think he understands right-back, which is fine, a lot of centre-backs don’t,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“But we’ve got to stop bringing him on there and thinking he’s a right-back.

“My feeling is Michael [Carrick] maybe sees him as a more defensive right-back option, similar to what Liverpool did last night [with Ronald Araujo] given their issues at right-back.”

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