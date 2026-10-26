Journalist reveals if Carrick has ‘break clause’ in contract as Man Utd select next manager

Michael Carrick is set to be sacked by Manchester United, and his contract does include a ‘break clause’, according to a reporter, while we can reveal which manager is poised to take over.

Sunday was an emotional day for Carrick as his Man Utd side were easily beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford. United fans sang Carrick’s name and applauded him off the pitch at full-time, instead directing their anger towards the club’s hierarchy and players.

Supporters hit out at director of football Jason Wilcox, INEOS and the Glazers, while also booing the players down the tunnel after yet another dire performance.

As per multiple sources including talkSPORT and The Guardian, Carrick is ‘expected to be sacked’ by United after their winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook wrote: ‘While no final decision had been communicated to Carrick by the hierarchy as of Sunday night, the feeling among United staff is that he will be the latest casualty of United’s managerial revolving door.’

United began sounding out potential replacements for Carrick – such as Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann – after the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, and the process is now set to accelerate.

Carrick penned a two-year contract with United in May after earning the role of head coach on a permanent basis, and that deal ‘is believed to include a break clause’, as per Crook.

That means United will be able to terminate it without being forced to pay Carrick significant compensation.

We revealed on Sunday that Wilcox has selected Howe as his No 1 choice to replace Carrick in the dugout.

Howe could be in charge of United for their clash against Chelsea on Saturday, depending on how quickly the process is completed.

United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, wants to appoint Nagelsmann, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is more likely to go with Wilcox’s pick.

It has already been suggested that Howe could demand four January signings to transform the Red Devils.

United would love to appoint Unai Emery, but it will be almost impossible to prise him away from Aston Villa.

Carrick sack ‘probably necessary’ – Gary Neville

Antonio Conte is admired, yet his spiky personality could eventually cause issues at Old Trafford. Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, meanwhile, has already snubbed an initial approach from United.

Giving his immediate reaction to United’s loss against Bournemouth, Gary Neville said: “Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what’s going to happen here, they’ve seen this before.

“He’s one of their own; he’s popular. But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular. They have badly let this football club down.

“Those two [CEO Omar Berrada and Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it’s probably necessary.”

Meanwhile, United have been warned that five top managers could reject the chance to take over.