Manchester United are being kept informed on the situation of an English striker

Manchester United are being kept informed on the situation of an English striker, while a fellow Three Lions man could cost them a world-record fee.

United are known to be prioritising a few positions in the January transfer window. Moves up top, at left-back and in central defence are required.

That the Red Devils lost 4-0 to Liverpool on Sunday only reiterated the necessity for improvement within the side.

Ivan Toney being pushed to United

TEAMtalk is aware United are one of the clubs being kept informed on the situation of English striker Ivan Toney.

Indeed, he’s believed to be weighing up a return to England in the New Year, from his current Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Intermediaries are sounding out potential landing spots, and United are one of the clubs they have contacted.

Concrete interest is beginning to emerge, with Crystal Palace one of the clubs hopeful of signing Toney, though the striker himself is keen to head to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old also appeals to United, so there could be a move to be made there.

READ MORE: Gary Neville reveals Man Utd ‘worst in 53 years’ as ‘words are meaningless’

Lewis Hall to cost world-record fee

TEAMtalk has previously revealed if Newcastle are to sell Lewis Hall – which would be a summer move at the very earliest – they’d like the fee to surpass the £68million left-back world record Bayern Munich paid for Lucas Hernandez.

Keith Wyness has since given his thoughts on the potential of that huge move.

He said: “Well, the record for somebody in that position is just over £60m.

“So £100m could be a stretch. There’s no doubt he is a talent. And the Newcastle fans will tell you he’s been outstanding for a long time now, and he’s really got all the signs of a real talent.

“I think you could get as high as £80m is where I think it could go to. And that’s purely because of the position that he’s in.

“But then again, every position is becoming more and more sought after. He’s at the perfect age as well.”

Nicolo Tresoldi route known

United are also credited with interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, and they’ve learned what it’ll take to sign him.

A report has stated it will cost at least €60million (£50million) for a summer transfer.

But with the striker on 16 goals for the season, if his form continues, the route to him might become a bit more expensive.

That comes amid interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.