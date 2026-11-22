Manchester United may have to set a new world record if they're to sign Lewis Hall

Manchester United have been told they may have to increase a transfer record by some way if they’re to sign Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall.

United want to sign a new left-back, a stance they held in the summer. But they failed with attempts to land the likes of Hall, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Hall remains on the radar amid a great period of form, with TEAMtalk aware United would like to make an ambitious move for the Newcastle man, despite him having penned a new deal in the summer.

Connected former Premier League club CEO Keith Wyness, believes a world-record transfer fee will be needed to prise Hall away from St James’ Park.

He told Football Insider: “Well, the record for somebody in that position is just over £60m.

“So £100m could be a stretch. There’s no doubt he is a talent. And the Newcastle fans will tell you he’s been outstanding for a long time now, and he’s really got all the signs of a real talent.

“I think you could get as high as £80m is where I think it could go to. And that’s purely because of the position that he’s in.

“But then again, every position is becoming more and more sought after. He’s at the perfect age as well.”

Indeed, Lucas Hernandez’s move of around £68million to Bayern Munich is the highest fee paid for a left-back, and if Hall is to command an £80million fee, it’ll be quite a significant record.

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Newcastle Lewis Hall plans known

TEAMtalk is aware though United want to sign Hall in January, Newcastle are adamant they won’t entertain the possibility of letting him go in the winter.

Hall has been in stunning form in recent weeks, both with England and the Magpies – other than a blip against Arsenal – and that furthers the view that he needs to remain.

With that said, if the left-back is to be sold in the summer, sources state a world-record transfer may indeed be in the offing.

As Graeme Bailey wrote: ‘Newcastle’s position is unequivocal. The Magpies have no intention of allowing Hall to leave midway through the season and insist the defender is not for sale.

‘Indeed, sources indicate that Newcastle have not placed a formal price tag on the full-back, such is his importance to manager Matthias Jaissle’s plans and their long-term ambitions.

‘However, there is an acceptance that, in theory, it would take a left-back world-record transfer fee to even begin considering his departure.

‘That would mean a figure approaching £70million, underlining just how highly Newcastle value the former Chelsea youngster.’