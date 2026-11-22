Manchester United known how much it could cost to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Manchester United know how they could land a striker with 16 goals this season, after the reveal of a ‘monster bid’ in a previous report.

United are known to want a new striker in the January window. It’s one of a few priorities after the arrival of new boss Mauricio Pochettino, including a left-back and centre-back.

It’s been revealed that the Red Devils could allow Joshua Zirkzee to depart with a view to signing a new No.9.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Igor Matanovic, and Folarin Balogun are linked, as is Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

Having scored 16 goals already for the Belgian side this season, including five in the Champions League, the 22-year-old is rousing a number of sides across Europe.

And it’s now known how he could be landed, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Brugge want ‘at least’ €60million (£50m) and if Tresoldi continues to score at his current rate, his value will only rise further.

That there is a price in mind is ideal for United and other interested clubs, after a recent report stated not even a ‘monstrous bid’ would convince Brugge to sell in January.

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Competition for Nicolo Tresoldi

TEAMtalk is aware there’s likely to be fierce competition for the services of Tresoldi’s signature.

Sources have previously stated that Arsenal are interested in signing the 22-year-old, also stating that a January move was not going to be on the cards.

In an update in late October, TEAMtalk revealed Chelsea and Manchester City were heading to watch Tresoldi in action against Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Pro League, underlining their interest in the striker.

He can’t have disappointed, with Tresoldi banging in a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory.

It was the second hat-trick he has scored this season, both showing that he’s consistently finding the net, and that it was a good time to go and watch him.

Tresoldi had previously bagged three goals against Inter Milan in the Champions League, highlighting his ability to perform against established big clubs.

With the Belgian having scored four goals and assisted once in the time since the Premier League giants went to watch him in action, it seems certain their interest is not going to have wavered.

With a price set and a few sides in the mix, the potential of a transfer battle is strong for one of Europe’s most exciting strikers.