Two clubs are expected to battle it out for Jack Grealish’s signature next summer, as sources reveal where the 31-year-old wants to end up if his permanent Everton deal falls through, which looks increasingly likely with recent disciplinary issues.

The Manchester City loanee has started just four games in all competitions for Everton this season and has been in the midst of some disciplinary issues in recent weeks, having been absent from the Toffees’ last three games due to a ‘breach of club discipline’.

The experienced attacker has since issued a statement regarding his absence, where he apologised for ‘not being able to help the team in the last few weeks’ and ensured that he loved the Toffees and was keen to get back out there in front of the fans.

A permanent deal at Everton looked likely for the England international at the end of his loan spell, particularly with the former Aston Villa man due to become a free agent in the summer, but his recent behaviour may have damaged his chances at becoming a full-time Evertonian.

The wide player impressed during his original loan spell at the Hill Dickinson last season, where he made 22 appearances before being sidelined due to a stress fracture in his foot which required surgery.

And he hasn’t made as strong an impact so far this season, having yet to register a goal or assist in any of his eight appearances in all competitions.

But at his best, Grealish can be a very effective player in the Premier League, and the 31-year-old seems to have a desire to stay in the country he has played in throughout his whole career.

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Grealish wants to stay in England with two PL clubs monitoring

A journalist has revealed that Grealish would like to stay in England regardless of the club, with a City reunion impossible and an Everton offer looking increasingly unlikely.

In recent weeks, potential moves to the MLS or Scotland have been rumoured, but these look unlikely, particularly due to Grealish’s wage demands, with his current City contract seeing him earn an eye-watering £300,000-per-week.

So it looks as though England is the best place for the international, with Aston Villa and Sunderland reportedly continuing their interest in the attacker from last summer, when they both made late moves to bring him in on loan before he returned to Merseyside.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke said: “Jack Grealish himself, if he doesn’t win a permanent move to Everton, would ideally want to stay in the Premier League.

“He’d prefer to stay playing in England, obviously elsewhere other than Everton, than make a move into Europe or up to Scotland at this stage.

“The wages that he’s on would be difficult for clubs outside of the English top flight to match, so that would be a sticking point for a lot of clubs as well.

“So I would say it’s a bit of a no-goer at the moment. I think the finances involved, even on a free transfer, would make it probably outside Celtic’s price range.”

With Grealish’s future looking increasingly uncertain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton are on the lookout for a replacement as they monitor a Brazilian sensation for a potential January move.