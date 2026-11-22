Gary Neville has revealed the worst stats at Manchester United at the minute, with the club the worst they have been “in 53 years,” as “words are meaningless.”

United were pumped 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. It leaves them 19th in the Premier League, and on a nine-match winless run – the second worst in the country at the moment.

The start to the season has United in a woeful position in comparison to other Red Devils sides.

Club legend Neville said on Sky Sports: “It’s really desperate, it’s tiring watching them. You wonder how low it can get but this is as low as it’s been in 53 years.

“A few weeks ago against Fulham when I said it’s the worst 40 minutes or 30 minutes I’ve seen in my lifetime, at the time people said that’s a bit stark and maybe that’s a bit too much.

“But this is actually the worst Manchester United have been in 53 years, that’s a fact.

“The worst defensive team in Europe, second [worst] in the league, they’ve never started this badly.

“So Mauricio Pochettino’s options are not great, but I didn’t think [Matthijs] de Ligt [should play].

“Having been out for a year myself, it’s really difficult to come back into a game like that. I’m not saying you can’t but as a centre-back, getting your bearings – you saw him in Como, he was all over the place – it’s almost like you don’t know what’s happening.

“I was very surprised he did play, but the others haven’t been doing great either.”

READ MORE: Neville ‘stunned’ by Pochettino selection call which killed Man Utd in 10 minutes

Gary Neville feels words mean nothing

Neville also feels that action speaks louder than words, with United chiefs simply not good enough.

He said: “I’ve got no doubt that every football player and every CEO and every sporting director that’s been at Manchester United in this last 13 years have got good intentions, because why would you want to not succeed? That’s the intention of everybody, to succeed.

“But this club over 13 years has had eight managers, spent £2.26billion and finished an average 24 points behind the league leaders over 13 seasons. It’s been horrific.

“So, the words, to be honest with you right now, are just meaningless. Even from Mauricio in terms of what he’s going to achieve. He’ll be very humble about what he’s going to achieve.

“I think the best thing they can do is just put the very best people in the club that are world class.

“That’s been the problem over the last 10 or 12 years. There’s not been a football department that’s been the very best in class, and that needs sorting out or else they’re going to continue to be victims of what this club is, which will just eat you alive.”