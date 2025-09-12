Juventus are guaranteed to make a major signing in 2026 and a report claimed a Manchester United star who Ruben Amorim doesn’t rate is being ‘monitored.’

The striker position saw ample change at Juventus over the summer, with Randal Kolo Muani’s loan ending, Jonathan David arriving on a free and Lois Openda joining from RB Leipzig.

However, the one constant over the past few years in Turin has been Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus have attempted to shift the Serbian in multiple windows but a satisfactory deal has not been struck.

As such, Vlahovic is now in the final year of his contract and according to Tuttosport, he’s certain to leave next year.

Accordingly, Juventus are just as guaranteed to sign a new striker in 2026. Work on landing a direct replacement is already underway and that’s where Man Utd come in.

It’s claimed Joshua Zirkzee is being ‘monitored’ by Damien Comolli, who is Juventus’ general manager and overseeing the search for Vlahovic’s successor.

Tuttosport stressed we should all ‘keep an eye’ on Zirkzee who ‘isn’t held in high regard’ by his manager, Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd could sell Joshua Zirkzee

Man Utd completely overhauled their forward line this summer with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

With Mason Mount a favourite of Amorim’s and Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo ready to step into the No 10 roles if required, Zirkzee might find himself rooted to the bench.

Furthermore, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed United would be willing to cash in on Zirkzee if a suitable offer is received.

Man Utd’s long-term goal is to sign another striker to compete with Sesko and as we saw this summer, his arrival punted Rasmus Hojlund out. The same would occur with Zirkzee if/when the new man arrived.

The Dutchman’s struggles in England aren’t deterring Juventus, however, with the report noting Zirkzee is far from alone in failing to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

The inference in the report is Zirkzee’s struggles in England suggest a wider problem with Man Utd and not with the player.

And while Zirkzee certainly hasn’t pulled up any trees at Old Trafford, it is fair comment to say stars who flop at Man Utd can and often do fly high elsewhere.

Zirkzee is by no means the only striker on Juve’s radar given their search for Vlahovic’s successor is in its early stages.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Santiago Castro (Bologna) and Mateo Pellegrino (Parma) from just Serie A sides are also on Juventus’ shortlist at present.

That list will be trimmed down over the coming months and whether Zirkzee remains a wanted man in Turin, only time will tell.

