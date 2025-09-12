No Lammens, Mainoo recall, Shock omission, Sesko STARTS – Man Utd XI to face Man City predicted by top source

Ruben Amorim has been backed to spring a few shocks in his team selection vs Manchester City

Ruben Amorim has been backed to spring a series of changes to his starting line-up for the Manchester derby on Sunday, though two sources disagree on whether one explosive option will play for Manchester United.

The derby comes at a critical time for Man Utd and Manchester City, with both clubs limping out of the gate this season. Victory would draw a line under their sluggish starts, while defeat would add to the doom and gloom.

Amorim faces a series of crunch selection decisions in multiple positions. With Andre Onana joining Trabzonspor on loan, he must choose between the unconvincing Altay Bayindir or throw new boy Senne Lammens into the deep end for his debut.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are both injury doubts for the clash after picking up issues in the dramatic late win over Burnley prior to the international break.

If either misses out, the door could swing wide open for Benjamin Sesko to make his first Premier League start.

Furthermore, if Bruno Fernandes is deployed in one of the No 10 roles, Kobbie Mainoo – who pushed to leave on loan during the window amid a lack of opportunities – could be recalled in the deeper midfield positions.

When asked to name the eleven he thinks Amorim will select, trusted reporter Carl Anka began by telling the Talk of the Devils podcast he thinks Bayindir will get the nod over Lammens.

Anka’s starting eleven prediction in full was: GK: Bayindir; DEF: Leny Yoro, Matthis De Ligt, Luke Shaw; MID: Mazraoui, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dorgu; ATT: Mbeumo, Sesko, Fernandes

Carl Anka’s predicted XI to face Manchester City

The eye-catching omission – assuming Mount and Cunha aren’t fit enough to start – is Amad Diallo.

Fellow reporter, Laurie Whitwell, then made the case why he believes Amad will get the nod…

Amad could repeat last season’s heroics

Whitwell said: “I kind of find myself agreeing with Carl which is really annoying because I want to have a debate! But Amad is the one.

“I know you shouldn’t necessarily go off the fixture last season but there is something to that I think.

“Managers do pick players when they’ve had a good run against a certain team or in a certain stadium. So could he start instead of Marzaoui?

“Mazraoui hasn’t started a game for a while so I would maybe go Amad instead of Mazraoui and say ‘let’s give it a go’ against Man City, that high line, Amad on the balls down the line or flick-ons, that kind of thing to unlock that high line.”

When asked if Amad could start in one of the dual No 10 roles, thus allowing Fernandes to remain in the deeper position and remove the need to select Mainoo, Anka added: “Yes, in theory.

“But I don’t seen Amorim doing that. I think if he is going to play someone other than Bruno as a 10 it’ll be [Joshua] Zirkzee.

“If only for his superior hold-up play if you’re going for those direct attacks, it’s better to have a six-footer there.”

