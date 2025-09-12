Liverpool battling Man Utd for midfield sensation who’s a hybrid of Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante – sources

Liverpool and Manchester United are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on rising Ajax star Jorthy Mokio, sources have told TEAMtalk, as insiders reveal exciting details about his playing style.

Mokio is only 17 years of age and has made a handful of appearances for the Ajax first team, but his impressive performances in the limited minutes he has had have seen him come to the attention of Premier League heavyweights such as Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have heavily scouted and profiled Mokio, with the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup winners viewing the teenager as a future midfield anchor.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the Belgium international, who has demonstrated his ability to play as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

At just 17, Mokio is already a name reverberating across European football, with Premier League heavyweights and La Liga giants circling the Belgian sensation.

Born on February 29, 2008, in Ghent, Mokio, who can also excel as a left-back, has emerged as one of the continent’s brightest prospects.

Standing at 6ft and blessed with a cultured left foot, Mokio’s adaptability and composure make him a perfect fit for modern, possession-based systems.

The teenager’s move to Ajax in the summer of 2024 on a contract until June 2027 underscores his meteoric rise, having rejected advances from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to join a club renowned for nurturing talents.

Mokio has made 21 appearances for the Ajax first team so far in his career, scoring two goals in the process.

The 17-year-old Belgian teen has made one start and two substitute appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season, totalling 61 minutes.

Although Mokio’s senior minutes remain limited, his glimpses of quality – progressive passing, duel-winning tenacity, and seamless transitions – have intensified interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City, and Tottenham.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Mokio’s robust style is “built for the Premier League”.

LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring the teenager, but Ajax’s track record of developing stars gives Mokio the ideal platform to shine.

READ MORE 👉 Isak booed, Sesko goalless – How this summer’s six biggest Prem signings did in international break

What scouts think of Jorthy Mokio

Mokio’s journey began at KFC Merelbeke before he joined KAA Gent’s academy in 2021, where his technical prowess and tactical intelligence marked him as a generational talent.

Scouts rate him a perfect 10/10 for potential, praising his ability to combine physicality with technical finesse.

Described as a hybrid of Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante, Mokio boasts Rice’s forward-driving dynamism and Kante’s exceptional recoveries and positioning during transitions.

His ball-playing ability and maturity belie his age, making him a “phenomenal prospect” in the eyes of those who’ve watched him closely.

This season is pivotal: consistent performances could solidify his elite status and spark a transfer frenzy, with a potential transfer looming by the summer of 2026.

As clubs jostle for his signature, Mokio’s blend of versatility, physicality, and intelligence positions him to become a cornerstone for a top club, potentially reshaping midfields across Europe’s biggest stages.

Latest Liverpool news: Guehi January bid, Wirtz revelation

Sources have told TEAMtalk the chances of Liverpool making a bid for Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, after the defending Premier League champions suffered a cruel blow in their quest to sign the Crystal Palace and England international central defender on the final day of the summer window.

What Liverpool truly think of Real Madrid’s interest in Guehi has been revealed.

A Bayern Munich insider has made an intriguing revelation about Florian Wirtz, who made the move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?