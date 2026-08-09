Manchester United are pressing ahead in their quest to bring Louis Page to Old Trafford amid interest from Arsenal, according to a reliable source, as Michael Owen names the Old Trafford star that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta should try to sign this summer.

Man Utd have made six major signings so far this summer, with two of them being midfielders for the first team.

Youri Tielemans has joined from Aston Villa, while Andrey Santos has switched from Chelsea.

Man Utd are now actively trying to make a third midfield signing, and it could well be Louis Page of Leicester City.

Page is only 18 years of age, but the England Under-20 international midfielder has already made 21 appearances for the Leicester first team.

The teenager signed a professional deal with Leicester in September 2025 and is under contract at the Foxes until the summer of 2029.

According to BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, Man Utd, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all interested in a 2026 summer deal for Page.

However, it is Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, who have taken the lead and are in active talks over a deal for the youngster.

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

The report on BBC Sport stated: ‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing.

‘Arsenal and Aston Villa have shown a big interest too in Page, who turned 18 last month, in recent weeks.’

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Michael Owen wants Arsenal to sign Marcus Rashford

Arsenal were keen on signing Vinicius Junior, but the Brazil international winger has put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid.

The north London club are still looking for a left-winger, and former Man Utd striker Owen believes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta should raid Old Trafford for Rashford.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and is now due to report for pre-season training for the Red Devils.

Owen told Metro: “I didn’t see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense.

“This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker.

“He would fit well into Arteta’s plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have.

“So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United.”

Owen continued: “He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United.

“He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United.

“Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford.”

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