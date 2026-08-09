Manchester United appear to have dropped a hint that Marcus Rashford may be reintegrated at the club following a fresh claim from Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford has not played for Man Utd for the best part of two years after falling out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim late in 2024.

That led to the England international spending the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, before having a successful season-long loan at Barcelona last term.

Despite scoring 14 goals and adding 12 assists in all competitions, Barcelona decided against exercising their £26m buy option for the 28-year-old, as Hansi Flick’s side forked out more than £69m to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.

After representing England at this summer’s World Cup, Rashford is set to link up with the Red Devils’ first-team squad for their pre-season trip to the Republic of Ireland.

On the topic of Rashford, Man Utd boss Michael Carrick said on Saturday, “We have a full squad next week in Dublin. We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday.

“We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martinez]. I’ve played with him [Rashford]. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history.”

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This comes after Rashford’s hopes of a Barcelona move were dashed. In an Instagram post at the end of July, the Man Utd academy product sent a farewell message to the Blaugrana fans.

He wrote, “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience. I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.

“I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça.”

At the start of August, Barca boss Hansi Flick admitted he and his players “miss” Rashford as they began their preparations for the new campaign.

“You don’t know what happens with players who are on loan – our situation is not easy for that,” said the German. “I appreciate working with him [Rashford].

“He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. The team miss him, I will miss him, but it is life. This is what we have to accept.”

Man Utd try to ‘include’ Marcus Rashford again

Rashford has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, among other clubs, but for the time being, it seems as if an Old Trafford return is on the cards.

Indeed, Romano has reported on Sunday that Man Utd have decided to give Rashford the new squad number of 14 as a “message to trust him and include him as part of the team”.

The transfer expert also revealed that unless a bid from a “top European club” comes Rashford’s way, he can stay at Man Utd.

During his time at the club, Rashford has worn the shirt numbers of 39, for his first-team debut in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, 19, when Jose Mourinho promoted him up the ranks in 2016-17, and 10, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club in 2018.

Man Utd have wanted to get Rashford’s big £300,000-a-week wages off their wage bill but perhaps the influence of Carrick has changed the course of his future.

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