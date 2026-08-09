Manchester United have received a massive boost in their quest to bring Louis Page to Old Trafford, with a Sky Sports journalist claiming that the Leicester City midfielder wants to join Michael Carrick’s side.

Page is one of the best young English midfielders outside the Premier League.

The England Under-20 international midfielder has made 21 appearances for the Leicester first team already, providing one assist in the process.

Page signed a professional deal with Leicester in September 2025 and is under contract at the Foxes until the summer of 2029.

However, it now seems very likely that Page will leave Leicester this summer and move to Man Utd before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd in talks for Louis Page

Earlier on August 9, it emerged that Man Utd are in talks over reaching an agreement for Page.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, reported that amid interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa, Man Utd are advancing in talks over a deal for the 18-year-old.

Mokbel posted on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

Mokbel noted in his report on BBC Sport: ‘Talks over an agreement are understood to be ongoing.

‘Arsenal and Aston Villa have shown a big interest too in Page, who turned 18 last month, in recent weeks.’

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Louis Page wants to join Man Utd

It has now emerged that Page wants to join Man Utd from Leicester this summer.

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, has claimed that Page is “keen” on a move to the Red Devils.

Khan wrote on X at 2:40pm on August 9: “Manchester United are interested in signing #lcfc teenager and midfielder Louis Page, as reported by @SamiMokbel_BBC.

“Understand Page is keen on joining #mufc this summer.

“Midfielder won EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.”

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have made six signings so far this summer, bringing in Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco, Tynan Thompson, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

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