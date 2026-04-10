Man Utd ‘accept defeat’ on big-money signing with the ‘chapter’ now ‘over’ – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have taken a ruthless decision on Jadon Sancho that reflects extremely poorly on the £73m winger, with Fabrizio Romano confirming it’s game over at Old Trafford.

Sancho arrived at Man Utd in the same window as Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo back in the summer of 2021. Much was expected of the trio, though in truth, none delivered.

Varane struggled with injuries during his time in England, while Ronaldo brought the club into disrepute with an ill-advised interview with Piers Morgan before being shuffled off to Saudi Arabia mid-way through the following campaign.

Sancho, meanwhile, was the most disappointing of the lot, and among Man Utd fans, is generally regarded to be the worst signing in the club’s history.

He’ll return to Old Trafford once his loan spell at Aston Villa concludes in the summer. However, United have no intention of keeping Sancho around.

His deal at United expires on June 30 and there is an option to extend by a year. Doing so would give Man Utd an extra two windows to find a buyer and recoup a fee for a player who let’s not forget, is in the prime years of his career aged 26.

But when reporting on YouTube, transfer guru Romano revealed that option will NOT be triggered, and Sancho will leave Man Utd via free agency at the end of June.

After reaffirming Borussia Dortmund are “working on” bringing Sancho back for a third spell in black and yellow, Romano added: “For Man Utd, the Jadon Sancho chapter is over.

“Sancho will be free at the end of the season. Man Utd will not agree a new contract with Sancho. They had an option to activate if they wanted, to extend the contract for one more season and to eventually try and sell him and make some money.

“But Man Utd prefer not to trigger the option, to avoid his salary for one more season, which is a big salary, to let him go for free and accept defeat on the Sancho deal.

“And now Sancho as a free agent, attracting interest from Italy, but also from Borussia Dortmund. It’ll be his third time at Dortmund, so there is a conversation ongoing between the club and Sancho.

“Let’s see how this is going to go, but for sure he’s a target for Dortmund depending on the final requests made by the player.”

TEAMtalk understands a brand new suitor has recently entered the race and is now providing stiff competition to Dortmund. That exclusive story will be published later today.

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