Five top reporters are all singing from the same hymn sheet regarding Arne Slot and whether Liverpool will sack the under-fire Dutchman.

Liverpool and Slot have endured a nightmare campaign that barring a miracle in the Champions League, will end trophyless.

Slot has been unable to get a tune out of virtually all of his players barring Dominik Szoboszlai. And after initially sticking by the Dutchman, Liverpool’s match-going fanbase have begun to vote with their feet, with most of their 8,000 travelling party at the Etihad last weekend leaving early.

Xabi Alonso being on the market strengthens the spotlight on Slot. Alonso is adored at Anfield through his time there in his playing days, and he earned rave reviews for the work he did at Bayer Leverkusen, which included guiding the club to their first ever Bundesliga title.

What’s more, his brief stint at Real Madrid has not lowered his stock. While it didn’t pan out as either party hoped, it’s important to note Alonso left Madrid with a mighty 70.59 winning percentage across his 34 matches in charge.

However, while there is constant speculation about Slot’s future from the less reliable corners of the media, the vast bulk of top sources and reporters are all saying the same thing – Slot is highly likely to be in the dugout next year.

Reporting last week, The Athletic’s James Pearce declared: “The decision-makers still retain faith in him and believe, with the right additions this summer, Slot can turn things around in the same way that [Jurgen] Klopp did after a disappointing fifth-placed finish in 2022-23.”

That came around the same time as The Times’ Paul Joyce – probably the most reliable reporter of all regarding Liverpool – stated Slot still has ‘credit in the bank’ from his title win, despite Liverpool being at risk of falling out of the top five this season.

While Alonso is generally regarded as being ‘next in line for the managerial role’, Joyce reported that ‘there is little to suggest this aligns with internal thinking’.

More recently, Fabrizio Romano insisted that despite how bad it’s been at stages this season, at no point have Liverpool even remotely considered sacking Slot. That would suggest he’ll still be in charge next season, even if the remainder of the current campaign doesn’t go as Liverpool hope.

“Never in any moment have Liverpool management or owners told Arne Slot anything about a deadline or showing him no confidence,” said Romano.

“Every moment the message to Arne Slot has been about support and trust in what he’s doing. So Liverpool have always been supporting the manager.”

Our own insider, Graeme Bailey, has been provided with an exclusive update on how Slot sees the situation.

Bailey revealed Slot ‘fully expects’ to remain at the helm heading into next season, and that he’s received no indication from the club’s hierarchy that that won’t be the case.

Slot still has total faith in his abilities to turn Liverpool’s ship around. And with another ‘significant’ summer window pencilled in, the Dutchman will largely be working with a squad of players he’s had a hand in signing next year, rather than half of his and half of Jurgen Klopp’s.

And perhaps the most telling update of all has recently come from The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace.

On Thursday, Wallace produced a piece with a headline that read: ‘Liverpool want Arne Slot to remain manager next season’.

In the copy, he added: ‘Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group believes that Arne Slot will lead the club next season despite another defeat on Wednesday night and the manager’s admission that the team are in survival mode’.

Clearly, it will take something extraordinary between now and the end of the season for Liverpool to have a new manager leading the team next year.

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