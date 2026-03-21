Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Bazoumana Toure, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, aim to strike a deal for the Hoffenheim winger, according to a German report, which has also revealed interest in the youngster from two other major clubs, including Arsenal.

Earlier this month, Man Utd interim-manager Michael Carrick publicly revealed that the Premier League giants plan to sign a left-winger in the summer transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony left for good last summer, Jadon Sancho is unlikely to ever play for the club again and is on loan at Aston Villa, and the same could be said about Marcus Rashford, who hopes to make his temporary deal with Barcelona permanent.

TEAMtalk understands that RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United are two left-wingers that Man Utd have their eyes on over a possible transfer this summer.

Fussball Daten has now claimed that Man Utd are showing a keen interest in Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, too.

Toure joined Hoffenheim from Hammarby in the middle of last season and has been very impressive for the German club, who have deployed him mainly on the left wing so far this season.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international winger, who is under contract at Hoffenheim until the summer of 2029, has scored two goals and given 13 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for the German club so far in his career.

The German news outlet has reported that Man Utd are ‘pursuing an aggressive transfer strategy around the player’, who is valued at €50-55million (up to £48m, $64m) by Hoffenheim.

The report has noted Toure’s ‘extreme speed’ of 35.98 km/h and has added: ‘At the same time, he is not only a fast player, but a chaos-maker who combines speed with technique.’

Fussball Daten was effusive in its praise of Toure’s ‘tactical maturity’, too, observing that the ‘left-footer displays exceptional game intelligence for his age, especially in breaking up defensive structures and creating chances’.

However, Man Utd face competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich for Toure.

Bayern’s interest in the Ivorian gem does not come as a surprise, as the defending Bundesliga champions always have their eyes on rival players doing well in the German top flight.

Like Man Utd, Bayern and Arsenal, too, are being ‘aggressive’ in their pursuit of Toure, who has drawn attention from Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United scouts, too.

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Latest Man Utd transfer news: £60m bid ready, Man City blow

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly ‘ready’ to make a bid of £60m for their ‘number one target’, who, we understand, has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his club.

Man Utd are in danger of losing a young talent to Leeds United, with the winger set to leave the Premier League giants.

And finally, Manchester City have entered ‘advanced talks’ to beat Man Utd to the signing of a Nottingham Forest midfielder, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.