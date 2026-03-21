Agreed Tottenham transfer now likely to collapse even if relegation avoided

A pre-agreed Tottenham move is in serious danger of being aborted if the latest reports out of Germany are accurate.

Tottenham are fighting for their Premier League survival right now, and if it’s a scrap they lose, an exodus of epic proportions will follow.

The Athletic recently named 15 current stars Tottenham fans can expect their club to offload.

However, there are two others who can bump that list up to 17 – Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani.

Both are at Spurs on loan, with Kolo Muani’s deal a straight loan and Palhinha’s containing a pre-agreed option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

The Portuguese destroyer has been one of Tottenham’s better players this year, though admittedly, that’s not saying much.

But even if Tottenham do avoid relegation, news out of Germany strongly suggests the 30-year-old won’t be signed to a permanent deal.

Information from BILD and relayed by AbsolutFussball stated: ‘Palhinha will most likely return to Munich after the season.’

Bayern Munich were banking on Tottenham taking up their option to buy, but it now appears they’ll have to find a new buyer.

And per the report, that’s exactly what Bayern plan to do, with there seemingly very little desire to reintegrate Palhinha back into the mix in Munich.

The report went on to add: ‘A permanent transfer of Palhinha could generate significant revenue for FC Bayern, enabling them to then make their own signings.

‘BILD reports that the Munich club hopes to receive at least €30 million from the sale of the veteran. Interest is reportedly coming primarily from Premier League clubs.’

As such, we may well see Palhinha back in the Premier League next season, but probably not in a Spurs shirt.

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In other news, Liverpool are planning a monumental winger overhaul and we can confirm Tottenham are interested in snapping up a wide man the Reds might sell.

Elsewhere, Spurs have reportedly switched their focus to the Bundesliga as they line up a replacement for Inter Milan target Guglielmo Vicario, who appears increasingly likely to head back to his homeland this summer.

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