Antonio Conte to Man Utd talks ON as serial winner makes huge demand

Manchester United have opened discussions to sack Michael Carrick and appoint Antonio Conte as their next head coach, with the Italian laying out big demands to take the role, according to a report.

Man Utd hit a new low on Wednesday as they were beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League. The result means United have won just once in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Michael Carrick’s side occupy 13th spot in the Premier League after managing only one win in seven games, while they are at growing risk of missing out on qualification from the opening phase of the Champions League.

United were knocked out of the League Cup by Brighton, too.

Bruno Fernandes criticising Carrick’s tactics has heightened speculation INEOS might sack the 45-year-old.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica claims United are ‘seeking a way out of their crisis’ and have ‘turned their attention to Conte’ as a potential solution.

The report states that ‘talks with Conte continued late Wednesday evening’.

The 57-year-old, who has won league titles with Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus, has ‘opened up about the possibility of returning to the Premier League’.

Conte previously did not take jobs mid-season, but he is willing to do just that if it means he can take charge of United.

The report outlines Conte’s ‘specific conditions’ to replace Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. He supposedly wants ‘carte blanche on the transfer market’, which essentially means complete freedom to sign the players he wants.

‘He wants to influence the team’s construction, identify players who are key to his game, and have trusted collaborators at his side,’ La Repubblica write.

United chiefs are said to be ‘evaluating’ Conte’s requests, weighing up whether to turn the ‘dialogue’ between the two parties into ‘concrete negotiations’.

Conflicting reports on Antonio Conte to Man Utd

However, this report contradicts earlier claims made by The Telegraph, who stated that Julian Nagelsmann is a ‘frontrunner’ for the job after United cooled on appointing Conte.

United are concerned the latter might not fit into the hierarchy they are trying to implement given his abrasive nature.

We revealed on Thursday morning that United are still backing Carrick to turn the club’s fortunes around. Although, we understand the next four games – against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa – will be key in determining his future.

Our sources state that contact has already been made with Nagelsmann to determine if the former Germany boss would be open to taking charge. Crucially, he is keen on the job.

United officials have been hugely impressed by the work Fabian Hurzeler has done at Brighton, but the 33-year-old is not interested in replacing Carrick.

Eddie Howe is another manager United admire, and he is a free agent, just like Nagelsmann and Conte.

The Italian press claimed on October 12 that Conte is ‘reaching an agreement’ to become United’s new boss, though Fabrizio Romano has since shut that claim down.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Galatasaray have decided whether to renew their interest in United skipper Bruno Fernandes.