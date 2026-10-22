Fabian Hurzeler reaches decision on becoming Man Utd manager after Jason Wilcox makes Michael Carrick sack call

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler does not want to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, is planning to hire a new manager right now.

On October 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have Hurzeler on their radar as a potential replacement for Carrick.

Sources told us at the time that Wilcox is a firm admirer of the German manager, who has guided Brighton and Hove Albion to two successive eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League table.

We reported though at the time that, despite United’s strong admiration for the 33-year-old, Brighton were not concerned about Man Utd’s interest and did not think that he would leave the Seagulls for Man Utd.

Fabian Hurzeler does NOT want Man Utd move

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has now confirmed that Hurzeler himself is not interested in a move to Man Utd.

Jacobs wrote on X at 12:25pm on October 22: “BREAKING: Fabian Hurzeler is not interested in leaving Brighton for Manchester United.

“Hurzeler one of the names appreciated in case Michael Carrick departs.

“Julian Nagelsmann also viewed as one of the leading contenders.”

The Sun, too, has reported that Hurzeler would not leave Brighton for Man Utd.

Jacobs added: “Unai Emery formed part of Manchester United’s process before they hired Michael Carrick.

“Would still need convincing to leave Villa despite a summer of notable exits as he’s given significant control at Villa Park.

“Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Simone Inzaghi and Cesc Fabregas among other names appreciated as part of normal succession planning which, it should be stressed, is different to interviewing.”

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Jason Wilcox backing Michael Carrick at Man Utd – sources

Pressure is increasing on Carrick, who saw his Man Utd side suffer a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Wilcox is still backing Carrick to turn things around for Man Utd.

We understand that Wilcox will have the final say on the future of Carrick, who has led Man Utd to just seven points from seven Premier League games so far this season.

Bailey reported on October 22: “Despite the mounting scrutiny, TEAMtalk has been told that United are not currently planning an immediate managerial change.

“But the next four games are viewed as hugely significant, with the November international break approaching and pressure growing for Carrick’s side to deliver a response.

“United face Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend in what is now seen as a ‘must-win’ game, before taking on Chelsea and Aston Villa.

“They are also due to meet Roma in the Champions League, giving Carrick a demanding run of fixtures as he attempts to change the mood around the club.

“Crucially, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wilcox is still backing Carrick at this stage.

“There is, however, an acknowledgement that the squad is not yet where the club wanted it to be, with recruitment decisions from the summer still part of the wider picture.”

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