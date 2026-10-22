Erik ten Hag pivotal to Man Utd hopes of signing Dutch sensation as Man City battle brews – Exclusive

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Dutch defensive starlet Ruud Nijstad, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the highly-rated teenager has attracted significant attention.

The 18-year-old centre-back has emerged as one to watch after making his first-team debut for FC Twente last season, with his imposing physical presence and left-footed profile making him an intriguing prospect for clubs across England.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Nijstad is a commanding defender who has quickly started to make an impression, and we understand that United have been monitoring his progress and have watched him in action this year.

However, the Red Devils face considerable competition for his signature, with a number of their Premier League rivals also assessing the youngster.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester City, Brentford, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Sunderland have all checked on Nijstad this season, underlining the growing interest in his development.

United’s admiration is therefore part of a wider picture, with several English clubs tracking the Twente defender as they assess his potential and long-term suitability for their squads.

Nijstad’s combination of height, left-footedness and experience of stepping into senior football at a young age has helped put him on the radar of clubs looking to identify emerging defensive talent.

For United, the interest comes as they continue to monitor young players who could develop into first-team options in the years ahead.

Nijstad remains at an early stage of his career, but his profile has clearly attracted attention from clubs operating at the highest level of English football.

Sources indicate that Twente are anticipating Nijstad’s growing list of admirers could intensify their interest during 2027.

However, the Dutch club are not looking to sanction a deal in the January transfer window, meaning a winter move is not currently expected.

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Ten Hag playing key role in Nijstad future

Intriguingly, a key figure in determining Nijstad’s future is former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is now technical director at Twente.

Ten Hag’s position places him close to the club’s decision-making as interest in the highly rated defender continues to grow, with United and several Premier League rivals monitoring his progress.

With Twente expecting that attention to intensify in 2027, Ten Hag could have an important role in shaping the next step of Nijstad’s career.

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Twente’s stance gives the club the opportunity to continue overseeing the teenager’s development while interested Premier League sides monitor his progress.

United return to action on Sunday when Bournemouth head to Old Trafford in the Premier League, with the Red Devils in desperate need of a win to take the heat off Michael Carrick’s position.