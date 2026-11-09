Man Utd: Steven Gerrard in ‘100%’ agreement with Mark Goldbridge about Omar Berrada – ‘I have never’

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has stuck the boot into Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada, with Red Devils fan Mark Goldbridge hammering him for celebrating the draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.

Man Utd played out a 4-4 draw with Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Michael Carrick’s side were 2-0 down after four minutes and were trailing Villa 4-2 in the 53rd minute.

However, Man Utd scored twice in injury time to salvage a point, as the match finished in a 4-4 draw.

The result, though, means that Man Utd have headed into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone.

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada was caught on camera celebrating the Red Devils’ equaliser.

Liverpool legend Gerrard as well as Man Utd fan and YouTuber Goldbridge believe that Berrada was wrong to do so, as the Red Devils should not be happy with a draw.

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Gerrard and Goldbridge criticise Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada

Gerrard said on Overlap Daily: “My opinion from the outside as a Liverpool fan is does that fix all of Utd’s problems by sacking just one guy in the manager?

“Because the maddest thing during the game yesterday, the 4-4, wasn’t just the goals Utd conceded.

“It was to see someone celebrating a draw who’s representing Man Utd.

“I have never seen that in 30 years since I have know what Manchester United are about.

“I have never seen anyone connected to Utd celebrate a draw.

“Or, was that him celebrating that he maybe doesn’t have to make the decision on Michael Carrick tomorrow morning?”

Goldbridge responded: “Yeah, 100 per cent.

“It was weird.

“He’s not a Man Utd fan.

“He has come in from Man City.

“Ten years ago, he was tweeting about Man Utd, taking the p**** out of us.

“He is now celebrating that.

“And I saw it as that absolutely, it was almost like he is celebrating not having to sack Carrick, not having any pressure on him for two weeks.”

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