Dortmund left-back reaches decision on joining Man Utd in £39m deal

Borussia Dortmund star Daniel Svensson has responded to interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Svensson is a 24-year-old left-back who was born in Stockholm and developed in the IF Brommapojkarna academy before joining Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. The full-back had a six-month loan spell at Dortmund before the deal became permanent for €6.5million (£5.5m) in July 2025.

Svensson has gone on to establish himself as Dortmund’s first-choice left-back/left wing-back, having managed seven goals and seven assists in 73 appearances for BVB so far.

The 18-cap Sweden international is a strong tackler who also loves to get forward and help out with attacks. He uses his great close control to take on opposition players and also possesses a very accurate cross, helping to set up strikers for big chances.

Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in Svensson emerged in May. Indeed, the German press claimed he had become a ‘top target’ for both Premier League giants.

Man Utd entered the frame for the player on September 7. Dortmund reportedly want €35-45m (£30-39m) to sell Svensson, knowing the Premier League is the best market to make a significant profit on him.

While on international duty, Svensson was asked by SVT Sport about interest from top English clubs. He replied (via Sport Witness): “I saw something about it. But I haven’t heard anything more about [it]. Of course, it can be fun to read.

“There was nothing concrete and I had not heard anything more than what was in the newspaper. I am happy in Dortmund and look forward to continuing my journey there.”

When asked if he was close to joining a different club over the summer, Svensson added: “No, not at all, quite honestly.”

Out of his three potential suitors, United need a new left-back the most.

INEOS frustrated the club’s fans when they decided against signing a left-back in the summer.

Man Utd searching for new left-back

They felt Michael Carrick could use players such as Carlos Baleba, Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to deputise for Luke Shaw.

But supporters could clearly see there was going to be an issue at left-back. Luke Shaw cannot play in both the Premier League and Champions League week in, week out, and the 31-year-old recently missed three matches due to a thigh injury.

The Red Devils made an approach for Lewis Hall, but it was quickly snubbed by Newcastle, who have since tied the player down to a new contract.

United are now tracking several other left-backs as they weigh up whether to bring forward such a transfer to the January window.

Svensson is on their radar, but he currently seems happy to stay at Dortmund.

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge) are all on United’s shortlist, too.

Meanwhile, we can reveal United have stepped up their interest in a Premier League striker.