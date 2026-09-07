Man Utd battle Arsenal for £39m Dortmund star as Romano confirms Liverpool raid

Manchester United are challenging Arsenal and Juventus for the signing of a Borussia Dortmund star, according to a report, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a teenage midfielder is set to leave Liverpool for Michael Carrick’s side.

Man Utd bolstered their forward line in the 2025 summer transfer window, signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. During the recently completed summer window, they focused on their midfield by landing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

The final stage of United’s rebuild under INEOS is improving their defence in 2027, and this could see a Dortmund player join…

Man Utd enter frame for Dortmund full-back

Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Old Trafford to help out Luke Shaw.

German source Fussball Daten report that United are ‘interested’ in Svensson, as are Arsenal, Juve and AC Milan.

United are ‘closely monitoring the development of the Swedish defender and his current form’, while Arsenal are also tracking his situation with keen interest.

Dortmund are protected by Svensson’s contract, which runs for another three years. BVB want €35-45m (£30-39m) to sell the player, who is versatile and can also operate as a central midfielder or right wing-back.

As things stand, Milan are leading the race for the 24-year-old, having made an ‘enquiry’ to Dortmund as they look to tee up a potential deal.

But United and Arsenal have the funds to blow any offer from Milan out of the water, should they so wish.

Liverpool midfielder to join United

United have signed 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, as per Romano.

The journalist wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go!

‘All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours.’

Konde is poised to follow another 16-year-old midfielder, David Eze, to United.

Stretford Paddock revealed on Saturday that the Red Devils have signed England U16 international Eze from Manchester City, while also landing Leicester City talent Manuel Appiah Boakye.

Left-back decision

United have decided to postpone their move for a new left-back until next summer, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall remains their top target for the position, but United will wait until the end of the season rather than reopening talks in January.

The winter window is especially difficult for negotiating deals, and Newcastle will make Hall’s exit very tricky indeed.

Newcastle aim to give the 21-year-old a new contract to end United’s interest.

But Carrick’s side believe a deal is there to be struck, as Hall’s camp previously encouraged them to make a move.