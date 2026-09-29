Liverpool VERY keen on signing SECOND Barcelona star with transfer ‘red-hot’

It’s increasingly looking like the end of the road for a big-name Barcelona star, and a Spanish reporter claims Liverpool maintain a ‘very high level of interest’ in completing a transfer that makes perfect sense.

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool sprung the surprise loan signing of Ronald Araujo over the summer. The Uruguayan developed a reputation for being somewhat error-prone at the Camp Nou, and whilst he’s a centre-back by trade, Liverpool’s area of weakness was right-back.

However, the loanee is adept at covering on right-back too, and since superseding Jeremie Frimpong as Andoni Iraola’s starter on that side, Liverpool have kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Araujo’s impact has been so great, in fact, that new sporting director, Julian Ward, is already giving serious consideration to activating Araujo’s €55m / £47m option to buy.

And per the latest from Spanish reporter, Juan Jesus, Araujo might not be the only Barcelona defender lining up at Anfield next season.

Taking to X, he revealed the Reda are extremely interested in signing left-back, Alejandro Balde.

Liverpool want Alejandro Balde as Barcelona end nears

‘As we already revealed, Alejandro Balde’s future is red-hot,’ wrote the journalist.

‘Liverpool maintains a very high level of interest, but Chelsea and AC Milan are pressing hard to land him in this very winter transfer window.

‘Xabi Alonso greatly values his profile for the London side, while in Milan, Ruben Amorim isn’t convinced with Moreira as a left wing-back and sees the Spaniard as the definitive solution to his problems on that flank.

‘The internal reality is complex: Balde doesn’t factor into Hansi Flick’s plans due to private matters.

‘Although the youth academy product remains determined to succeed at the club of his life, he knows that both Xavi Expart and João Cancelo are ahead of him in the rotation.

‘For the first time, the player is starting to see his departure from Barça as a completely real option.’

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As mentioned, Balde – who just a few years ago was not only Barcelona’s starting left-back but the No 1 choice for Spain too – has slipped to third choice in Hansi Flick’s pecking order.

Manchester United called Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to enquire into the 22-year-old’s signing over the summer.

Ultimately, Balde decided to remain in situ, but a recent report from Mundo Deportivo claimed he may well open the doors to an exit as early as January given his lack of action this term. He’s made just one appearance off the bench this season, and remained an unused substitute every other time.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be in the market for a new left-back in 2027. The jury is out on whether Milos Kerkez has what it takes to be the regular starter for the long haul, but even if Liverpool show faith in the Hungarian, a replacement must be signed for Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek has effectively taken Andy Robertson’s role as primary back-up to Kerkez, but his current contract expires next summer.

Indeed, a journalist has also backed the Reds to show Tsimikas and one other star the door in 2027, with a Crystal Palace star tipped to move to Anfield.