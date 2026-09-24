Big update on Daniel Farke contract talks at Leeds United as sources explain delay

Sources understand that Leeds United are pushing on with contract renewal talks with manager Daniel Farke and remain confident of reaching a full agreement as they look to secure his long-term future at Elland Road, TEAMtalk understands.

Farke has done an incredible job of rebuilding Leeds United since taking charge in summer 2023 in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League, improving the side in each and every season thus far.

But with the German in the final year of his existing deal, which runs until the summer of 2027, the club are determined to advance discussions and keep him at the helm.

Indeed, we exclusively revealed on 5 September that the club were working through the final details of a new deal with the manager and there were no concerns over an agreement.

Now, in the midst of an international break and with Farke’s day-to-day load lightened by the absence of several players away on international duty, and those who aren’t jetting off on family holidays, Leeds are planning to take those talks to the next level.

Indeed, officials expect formal talks to gather pace during the current international break, with both parties now understood to be aligned on the desire for continuity and with a broad agreement already understood to have been ironed out.

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Farke’s new Leeds contract – why the delay?

Farke’s tenure has been widely regarded as a success. Appointed in the summer of 2023, he steered the Whites back to the Premier League and then steadied them in the top flight, guiding the side to a respectable 14th-place finish in their first season back among England’s elite.

That achievement followed a promotion campaign that restored Leeds to the Premier League after a period of turbulence.

Beyond survival, Farke has overseen the construction of a stronger, more competitive squad.

Significant investment in the transfer market this summer has added quality and depth, and the early results of the current campaign suggest those additions – James Trafford, Tarik Muharemvic and Nico Elvedi all impressing – are bedding in well.

An unbeaten start to the Premier League season has lifted spirits and further strengthened the case for retaining the head coach.

Club hierarchy figures have previously underlined their wish for Farke to remain part of the long-term project.

Managing director Robbie Evans has described discussions as productive and stressed the importance of getting any new agreement right rather than rushing the process.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has also expressed a clear preference for the manager to stay well beyond the current campaign.

Indeed, the only factor behind the delay has simply been a question of time, and with all parties not overly concerned or worried that Farke’s future will be anywhere but at Elland Road.

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And while the manager will be in line for a pay-rise – at a deal worth £4m a year he is one of the lesser-paid bosses in the Premier League – reaching an agreement is not expected to be difficult.

With momentum on the pitch and a shared ambition off it, Leeds are understood to be optimistic that talks can progress positively in the coming weeks, and sources insist there remain no concerns that an agreement will not soon be forthcoming.

Securing Farke would provide stability and allow the club to continue building on the solid foundations laid during his successful spell in charge.