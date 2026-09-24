Morgan Gibbs-White reaches decision on joining Tottenham from Nott’m Forest amid new issue

Morgan Gibbs-White is open to leaving Nottingham Forest amid fresh interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side are facing a new problem in the transfer pursuit, as per a report.

Gibbs-White emerged as a key target for Tottenham in the summer of 2025. Spurs triggered a £60million release clause in the attacking midfielder’s contract, prompting a furious response from Forest.

Evangelos Marinakis’ side claimed Spurs had made an unlawful approach for Gibbs-White and threatened them with legal action.

Gibbs-White ended up staying at the City Ground by signing a new three-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been in fantastic form in 2026. Indeed, he has scored more goals than any other midfielder in Europe’s top five leagues this calendar year.

We revealed on September 15 that Spurs have reignited their interest in Gibbs-White and are preparing to launch a massive new bid to prise him away from Forest.

Football Insider reported on Monday that Spurs’ latest offer could be worth as much as £125m, which would match the British transfer record.

According to an update from FI, Gibbs-White is ‘weighing up a push to leave Nottingham Forest at the end of the season’.

This news – should it prove to be true – will be music to the ears of Spurs chiefs, who plan to make the England international their next statement signing.

However, in order for Spurs to succeed with the transfer, they will have to achieve Champions League qualification, while Forest will need to miss out.

The report adds: ‘The 26-year-old is desperate to play Champions League football at this stage of his career, and there is concern as to whether the Reds can match his ambitions.

‘The attacking midfielder is understood to be happy to stay at the City Ground if they can secure European football again, but is likely to look elsewhere if not.

‘Sources say that several leading Premier League clubs are keen to offer him a move within the next 12 months, and an opportunity to play at the elite European level would be “hard to ignore” for the player.’

Getting back into the Champions League is the aim for Spurs after they backed De Zerbi with over £300m of spending in the summer.

Tottenham must convince Gibbs-White with successful season

But there will have to be a serious turnaround in N17 if Spurs are to meet that goal. They currently sit bottom of the table after failing to win any of their opening five matches.

Spurs only scored their first two league goals of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday, and they still lost that match 3-2 at home.

Forest, meanwhile, are getting used to life under new boss Oliver Glasner, and they sit 13th after picking up five points from five games.

It is still early in the campaign, but it currently looks unlikely that either Spurs or Forest will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In that case, Gibbs-White could head elsewhere to take the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been handed a shock Dejan Kulusevski return update after the star missed over 500 days of action due to injury.