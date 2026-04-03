Two managers overtake Pochettino in Man Utd race as crucial April talks revealed

Man Utd are debating their next permanent boss

Mauricio Pochettino is no longer a leading contender to become the new permanent Manchester United head coach, with a journalist revealing two other preferred candidates.

Pochettino has been linked with the Man Utd job ever since his impressive spells at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine even had a much-publicised lunch with Old Trafford icon Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016, heightening rumours he could manage United.

Pochettino had a season-long stint at Chelsea before surprisingly taking charge of the USMNT in September 2024, ready for their home World Cup.

However, there is strong speculation he will leave the role after the World Cup, particularly after recent friendly defeats to Belgium and Portugal.

But according to transfer reporter Ben Jacobs, a clause in Pochettino’s USA contract will complicate talks with United.

Instead, Michael Carrick may get the job permanently, or United could swoop for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“There is a mechanism in Pochettino’s contract, to not leave immediately,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“His contract runs for a limbo month, giving a few wind-down weeks in August.

“So if you want Pochettino for the start of the Premier League season, United will still have to go to US Soccer and negotiate that exit.

“Nagelsmann and Carrick are higher than Pochettino currently.

“In April, there will be some formal outreach to other candidates. Carrick is an option and will be encouraged by what he’s already done compared to others.

“I think Man Utd will have a name, potentially a manager in place, before the World Cup.

“With Nagelsmann, he is contracted until 2028, and is open to a club job this summer. He has been keen to manage in the Premier League.”

Pochettino admitted last month he ‘loves’ England and the Premier League, suggesting he could soon return to management on these shores.

Pochettino was heavily linked with a return to Tottenham, but Roberto De Zerbi has since taken that role.

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Julian Nagelsmann wants Man Utd job – sources

We revealed on March 4 that Nagelsmann has burst into contention for the United job as he has made it clear he wants the move.

Our sources state that Carrick is the frontrunner to become United’s next permanent boss, having left a big impression on INEOS chiefs during his time as interim.

Carrick has undone several of Ruben Amorim’s mistakes and has brought the feel-good factor back to the club.

But United want to speak with several of their elite coaching targets before making a final decision on Carrick, which explains the interest in Nagelsmann.

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