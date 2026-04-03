Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers has reportedly made a significant exit decision, with four Premier League clubs ‘targeting a mega-money transfer’.

Rogers was never likely to be short of interest heading into this summer’s transfer window, and he has plenty of options regarding his next move.

The England international has surpassed all expectations following his move to Aston Villa and has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, having grabbed eight goals and five assists in 31 Premier League outings this term.

Rogers is set to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup and could even start at the tournament, while he could also be involved in one of this summer’s biggest transfers.

Aston Villa are known to have issues relating to Profit and Sustainability rules and this could lead to a notable sale or two to balance the books.

Unai Emery’s side would be in a much stronger position if they qualify for the Champions League, but a report from The Sun claims Rogers is ‘open to leaving’ for a Premier League rival even if his current side earns a spot in the elite European competition.

It is noted that Liverpool are likely to ‘throw the kitchen sink’ at a new forward to replace Mohamed Salah, though Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running to sign Rogers.

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Agreement between Rogers and Aston Villa revealed

Rogers’ stance on leaving is said to be based on his desire to regularly ‘push to win major trophies’, while he and the club are ‘in an understanding’ that an exit this summer is right for all parties as they look to maximise his value.

Last month, we revealed that the tipping point for Rogers would be Aston Villa failing to qualify for the Champions League, though Chelsea are intent on making a huge play to sign him even if their rivals make it into the competition.

However, Chris Waddle has argued that Rogers could get everything he wants at Aston Villa and may not need to leave.

Waddle told Football Transfers: “Villa are still going the right way, they’re still pushing for the Champions League, they’ve got a chance of winning trophies, but as we’ve seen with many clubs over the years, sometimes they may think: ‘We’ve ran out of money, we need more money,’ so they sell their best player,” he added.

“But at the minute, I don’t see any reason why he needs to leave. He’s got a good manager, a great team, he’s playing well and he should be the player behind Harry Kane [for England] for me.”

Latest Aston Villa news: Villa plan Leeds raid as Sancho ‘agreement’ looms

Aston Villa are also working on signings, with reports claiming that they plan to make a bid for a Leeds United star.

The Villans may also yet reach an ‘agreement’ to sign Jadon Sancho permanently, though this reportedly hinges on one condition.

Elsewhere, we have revealed that Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in trying to hijack a Chelsea transfer after ‘serious talks’.