Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is being strongly linked with a move away this summer

Newcastle must fend off yet another Sandro Tonali admirer in the shape of Juventus this summer, though sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that a move looks extremely difficult to pull off and with Manchester United and Manchester City learning the true realities of their transfer chances.

Tonali’s future is starting to dominate transfer columns as the 2025/26 season draws to a close. The 25-year-old Italian midfielder, who has impressed consistently for Newcastle United since his arrival from AC Milan in 2023, remains under contract until at least 2029, with Newcastle valuing him at up to the £100m mark (€115m, $133m).

That fee is reflective of the fact that the Tynesiders do not, under any circumstances, want to sell the midfielder and is also set as a prohibitive price to ward off his admirers, which seem to be growing by the day.

However, despite that, fresh information continues to point to his time at St James’ Park potentially nearing an end.

According to sources close to the situation, Juventus have made a renewed push for the player this week.

The Bianconeri, long admirers of the 31-times capped Azzurri midfielder, believe Tonali harbours a genuine desire to return to Serie A and sources suggest that wish, seen as the player’s ideal, does give Juve a transfer chance.

Juventus view him as an ideal fit for their midfield rebuild and have been monitoring his situation for some time.

However – and there are some significant ‘buts’ involved – the substantial asking price, together with the player’s wage demands, poses a significant obstacle for Italian clubs, particularly with regards the Premier League’s spending power and with his suitors having it within their range of outgunning the Serie A side…

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Sandro Tonali: Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal chances assessed

In contrast, Manchester United appear to be shifting their attention elsewhere in midfield and their desire for a deal is perhaps not quite as strong as made out.

While the Red Devils had previously shown strong interest in Tonali as part of a major summer overhaul, recent developments indicate they are now pivoting towards alternative, more cost-effective targets.

That’s not to say Tonali isn’t a Man Utd target – he is! – but the Italian is just one of several options the Red Devils are keeping an eye on.

This change comes amid Newcastle’s firm stance on retaining the player unless a transformative offer arrives.

Manchester United continue to monitor the situation but won’t be pursuing Tonali solely, despite reports earlier on Thursday revealing how a deal could materialise, including a potential swap involving a fading Red Devils star.

Arsenal and Manchester City also continue to be linked with the Italy international, with both clubs keeping a close eye on his availability. Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has previously hinted at ambitions for the midfielder to shine at one of Europe’s elite sides, naming top Premier League outfits as realistic destinations. Arsenal are considering a bid and are considered by sources as ‘seriously’ in the race, TEAMtalk understands, despite their interest perhaps being played down by the mainstream media.

As for Manchester City, sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk last weekend that there is a growing belief that the Carabao Cup winners will look to sign two midfielders this summer, with Tonali and Elliot Anderson both on their radar, and with City legends Bernardo Silva and Rodri both expected to move on.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain calm about the speculation. There is no confirmed gentleman’s agreement for an exit, though the club’s final league position and European qualification prospects could influence any summer decisions.

Tonali himself has spoken positively about life at St James’ Park. Yet the pull of a return to Italy remains a sentimental and strong factor…

With the transfer window still some weeks away, the situation remains fluid.

Juventus’ fresh interest adds an intriguing Italian dimension, while Premier League heavyweights weigh up whether to meet Newcastle’s lofty demands.

For Tonali, a summer of uncertainty looms as he balances club loyalty with personal ambition and with his agent seemingly working hard on lining up some lucrative options for his client.

Mass Newcastle exit concerns; Magpies linked with PSG striker

On the subject of Tonali, our report on Wednesday confirmed he is one of four big-name players that Newcastle were battling to keep, while comments made by the club’s chief executive, David Hopkinson, have suggested Howe is also battling to keep his job as Magpies manager.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s former Newcastle star Elliot Anderson has posted an intriguing social media image as United battle City for his signature.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has responded to shock speculation that Barcelona’s option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United has expired.

Back at Newcastle, and if you missed our exclusive on Wednesday, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Newcastle had been offered the chance to sign a Paris Saint-Germain striker who is now ready to green-light his exit from the European champions.

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