Likeliest Konate decision revealed after Man City AND Chelsea stun Liverpool with talks

There are conflicting reports on the future of Ibrahima Konate, though after Manchester City AND Chelsea both opened exploratory talks for the Liverpool defender, the latest update has revealed the likeliest outcome.

Despite a hit-and-miss season, Liverpool are desperate to keep Konate, 26, in the building. His current contract expires at season’s end, meaning he’s now less than three months away from leaving via free agency.

Konate has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides since January 1. Real Madrid are interested, though haven’t pursued Konate with the same intensity as they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example.

From closer to home, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Man City and Chelsea have recently held exploratory talks with Konate’s camp. Both sides are now weighing up whether to put offers on the table.

Konate hasn’t lacked for offers from Liverpool ever since talks over his future began way back in the autumn of 2024.

Their most lucrative terms yet were put forward in early-March and it’s our understanding Liverpool are prepared to pay more than Chelsea and Man City.

Nevertheless, a recent report from The Sun claimed Liverpool have ‘all but given up’ on the prospect of making a breakthrough.

That coincided with sources explaining that Liverpool have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress and their initial hope the saga would be resolved by easter has gone by the wayside.

But while Liverpool are not best pleased with how long the situation is taking to unfold, the latest from Sky Germany strongly suggests the eventual outcome will fall in their favour.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted the chances of Konate remaining a Liverpool player beyond the summer are ‘strong’, and that’s despite the new interest from the likes of Chelsea and City.

‘Liverpool are continuing to push to extend Ibrahima Konate’s expiring contract,’ wrote Plettenberg. ‘A new long-term deal is already on the table.

‘Understand the chances for LFC remain strong despite concrete interest from top clubs.’

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from Rennes in the summer but the young Frenchman is not viewed as Konate’s successor.

Instead, Liverpool’s aim is to have both players available to Arne Slot next season, and if Konate does leave, another new centre-back will be sought in the summer.

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